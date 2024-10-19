Jerez World Superbike Race 1 Result: Bulega wins, Razgatlioglu champion

Nicolo Bulega took victory in WorldSBK Race 1 at the Jerez World Superbike round, while Toprak Razgatlioglu took second clinch the title.

It was a straightforward win for Bulega, who kept a consistent pace in the 1:40s for over half the race and ultimately won by six seconds.

Razgatlioglu was pushing Bulega early on, but eventually just let him go to cruise home in second and clinch his second WorldSBK title.

Andrea Locatelli finished third to secure his first podium finish since Phillip Island.

Alex Lowes was fourth, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Michael van der Mark, Xavi Vierge, Axel Bassani, Dominique Aegerter, and Garrett Gerloff who rounded out the top 10.

Alvaro Bautista started 15th and had broken into the top 10 before he crashed on lap two. He remounted, but crashed again as he was pushing towards the points. He got back on again and finished 23rd, ahead of Tarran Mackenzie who was 24th after crashing on lap one with Tommy Bridewell at turn six.