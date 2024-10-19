Jerez World Superbike Race 1 Result: Bulega wins, Razgatlioglu champion

Full results from WorldSBK Race 1 at the Jerez World Superbike round.

Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega took victory in WorldSBK Race 1 at the Jerez World Superbike round, while Toprak Razgatlioglu took second clinch the title.

It was a straightforward win for Bulega, who kept a consistent pace in the 1:40s for over half the race and ultimately won by six seconds.

Razgatlioglu was pushing Bulega early on, but eventually just let him go to cruise home in second and clinch his second WorldSBK title.

Andrea Locatelli finished third to secure his first podium finish since Phillip Island.

Alex Lowes was fourth, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Michael van der Mark, Xavi Vierge, Axel Bassani, Dominique Aegerter, and Garrett Gerloff who rounded out the top 10.

Alvaro Bautista started 15th and had broken into the top 10 before he crashed on lap two. He remounted, but crashed again as he was pushing towards the points. He got back on again and finished 23rd, ahead of Tarran Mackenzie who was 24th after crashing on lap one with Tommy Bridewell at turn six.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Race 1 Result | Rd 12/12

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR6.067
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R19.361
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR11.249
5Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R13.597
6Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR14.976
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R15.762
8Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR16.285
9Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R116.715
10Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR16.854
11Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R119.768
12Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R19.773
12Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R27.133
14Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR30.105
15Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R33.520
16Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR34.316
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R137.431
18Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R140.497
19Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R143.443
20Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R52.599
21Luca BernardiSMRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R154.917
22Kyle RydeGBRGrilla OMG Racing YamahaYamaha R11:01.629
23Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:02.084
24Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:23.414
DNFDanilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFMichael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFTommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF

