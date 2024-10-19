Jerez World Superbike Race 1 Result: Bulega wins, Razgatlioglu champion
Full results from WorldSBK Race 1 at the Jerez World Superbike round.
Nicolo Bulega took victory in WorldSBK Race 1 at the Jerez World Superbike round, while Toprak Razgatlioglu took second clinch the title.
It was a straightforward win for Bulega, who kept a consistent pace in the 1:40s for over half the race and ultimately won by six seconds.
Razgatlioglu was pushing Bulega early on, but eventually just let him go to cruise home in second and clinch his second WorldSBK title.
Andrea Locatelli finished third to secure his first podium finish since Phillip Island.
Alex Lowes was fourth, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Michael van der Mark, Xavi Vierge, Axel Bassani, Dominique Aegerter, and Garrett Gerloff who rounded out the top 10.
Alvaro Bautista started 15th and had broken into the top 10 before he crashed on lap two. He remounted, but crashed again as he was pushing towards the points. He got back on again and finished 23rd, ahead of Tarran Mackenzie who was 24th after crashing on lap one with Tommy Bridewell at turn six.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Race 1 Result | Rd 12/12
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|6.067
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|9.361
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|11.249
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|13.597
|6
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|14.976
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|15.762
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|16.285
|9
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|16.715
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|16.854
|11
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|19.768
|12
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|19.773
|12
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|27.133
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|30.105
|15
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JAP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|33.520
|16
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|34.316
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|37.431
|18
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|40.497
|19
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|43.443
|20
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|52.599
|21
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|54.917
|22
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Grilla OMG Racing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:01.629
|23
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:02.084
|24
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:23.414
|DNF
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF