Jerez World Superbike Superpole Results: Bulega smashes lap record for Jerez pole

Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole session from the Jerez World Superbike round.

Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega delivered a milestone lap for WorldSBK at Jerez to take pole position for the final round of the 2024 season.

Bulega set a 1:37.596 on his second and final run in Superpole for this weekend's WorldSBK Spanish Round. As well as leaving him 0.606 seconds clear of the field and with a new lap record to his name, the lap was the first ever by a WorldSBK-spec machine in the 1:37s.

Bulega is the only rider mathematically able to beat Toprak Razgatlioglu to this year's world title, but if Razgatlioglu finishes Race 1 later today where he qualified - second - there will be nothing Bulega can do.

Razgatlioglu himself might've been capable of a 1:37, but his first lap on his final tyre was cancelled for yellow flags after Jonathan Rea crashed at turn six. Having already put half-a-lap on his tyre when he had to pull out of his first lap, Razgatlioglu didn't have the tyre left to finish his second lap in ideal form; he set a 1:38.202 which was good enough for second place.

Alex Lowes missed around 30 minutes of FP1 on Friday due to a bike problem, but he nonetheless managed a strong qualifying in third place.

Danilo Petrucci will start fourth, ahead of Iker Lecuona and Andrea Locatelli on the second row; while Xavi Vierge will head up row three from Michael van der Mark and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who was fastest in FP2 on Friday.

Garrett Gerloff rounded out the Superpole top 10, and will be joined by Andrea Iannone and Scott Redding on the fourth row.

Still-reigning WorldSBK Champion Alvaro Bautista qualified down in 15th, and Jonathan Rea was no better, thanks to his crash. It's a 16th-place qualifying for Rea to end his season with Yamaha, and he got a black flag for good measure as he didn't pit after his crash.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Superpole Result | Rd 12/12

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.596
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:38.202
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:38.302
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.354
5Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.591
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:38.665
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.677
8Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:38.680
9Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.750
10Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:38.774
11Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.822
12Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:38.858
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:38.868
14Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:38.917
15Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.938
16Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:38.953
17Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.019
18Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:39.248
19Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:39.273
20Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.792
21Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.945
22Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:40.154
23Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.488
24Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.643
25Kyle RydeGBRGrilla OMG Racing YamahaYamaha R11:41.008
26Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.164
27Luca BernardiSMRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:41.230

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
RB reveal Daniel Ricciardo regret over “not ideal” F1 exit in Singapore
Daniel Ricciardo with the RB team
Daniel Ricciardo with the RB team
F1
News
1h ago
How to watch F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race live today
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
Results
1h ago
Jerez World Superbike Superpole Results: Bulega smashes lap record for Jerez pole
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
1h ago
Jerez World Superbike: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Wildlife conspires against Jack Miller on Australia MotoGP Saturday
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Michael Ruben Rinaldi begins WorldSBK farewell weekend on top
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales on Marco Bezzecchi tangle: ‘I think the stewards understand’
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton rues yellow flag after doing ‘more than enough for pole’
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia’s Australia MotoGP sprint woes: ‘What was good got worse’
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Australian GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Australian GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Lando Norris rues “shocking” lap in sprint qualifying | “Struggling the whole day”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris