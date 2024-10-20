Jerez World Superbike: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the WorldSBK Superpole Race from the Jerez World Superbike round.
The WorldSBK Superpole Race is set to get underway at 11:00 local time, with Race 2 coming up later today at 14:00 local time.
By the way, the only update we have so far on Lecuona's condition is that he has been taken to the medical centre for a check-up after his turn six crash.
It's victory for Bulega in the Superpole Race in Jerez by 2.3s over Razgatlioglu. Lowes takes third, and Bautista passes Aegerter on the last lap to get himself into that crucial ninth position.
Two seconds now for Bulega. Further back, Bautista is up to 10th, but now without an incredibly close call passing Jonathan Rea at turn six . Bautista out-powered Rea in the straight and took the line away in braking. Rea nearly ran into the rear tyre of the Ducati, but narrowly avoided contact.
Over 1.5s now for Bulega, who is really dominating this Superpole Race. No pressure on Razgatlioglu for second - Lowes is now 2s back in third.
Bulega now almost a second clear. His big advantage is in the long corners, Razgatlioglu just doens't have the mid-corner speed to hang with the Italian through Jerez's many sweepers.
Bulega reclaims the lead on lap six at turn five, the same place Razgatlioglu passed him.
Bulega leads after a pass on Razgatlioglu at turn five, and he's already pulled almost half-a-second.
All static at the front. Bulega remaining right on Razgatlioglu's rear wheel, but so far not able to make a move. Alex Lowes staying at around +1.5s.
Razgatlioglu continues to lead, but Bulega is going with him for now at least. Only 0.1s between them over the line.
TV replays not showing especially clearly how the Honda crash at turn six happened. Lecuona seemed to be in some pain, but Vierge seemed to be fine.
Razgatlioglu leads after a move at lap two. Alvaro Bautista is only 14th, and both Honda riders have crashed at turn six.
Bulega leads lap one from Razgatlioglu. Lowes is already 1.6s off the lead in third after running wide at turn six.
It's lights out in Jerez and Bulega holds onto the holeshot around the outside from Razgatlioglu and Lowes.
The riders are off on their warm-up lap in Jerez for this Superpole Race.
Since the Superpole race sets the grid for Race 2, this will be a key race for Alvaro Bautista. When he was in clear air after his lap two crash yesterday, he was able to match the pace of the podium finishers, but starting in 15th gives him too much work to do. A top-nine finish here would at least mean a starting position in the front three rows for Race 2 later today.
Nicolo Bulega starts from pole position for this one after setting pole in Superpole yesterday. Toprak Razgatlioglu will be alongside him on the front row after he clinched the world title yesterday with a second place, and Alex Lowes will round out the front row.
Welcome to Jerez for live coverage of the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Jerez, the penultimate race of 2024. The race is set to get underway in just under 15 minutes at 11:00 local time.