Jerez World Superbike Race 2 Results: Razgatlioglu wins red-flagged final race

Toprak Razgatlioglu took a final victory of 2024 in the last race of the 2024 WorldSBK season, Race 2 at the Spanish Round in Jerez.

Razgatlioglu started second, behind Nicolo Bulega, but got past the Italian at the beginning of lap three with a pass at turn one.

He was never able to completely shake Bulega, but the gap was edging up over half-a-second and even towards one second when the red flag was thrown on lap 17.

Philipp Oettl's GMT94 Yamaha expired on the front straight, and left Race Direction with little choice but to end the race early.

It meant Razgatlioglu secured his first victory as a two-times champion, ahead of Bulega and Michael van der Mark who rounded out the podium.

Van der Mark was nearly taken out of the race by Andrea Iannone when the Italian attacked at the final corner. But he managed to retract from the move just enough to hardly disturb van der Mark, while Iannone himself fell from fourth to sixth.

Iannone had come through to fourth again and was closing on van der Mark to re-engage in the battle for third when the red flag halted his charge and forced him to settle for fourth.

Alex Lowes was fifth, crucially ahead of Danilo Petrucci to secure fourth in the World Championship as the Italian finished sixth. Garrett Gerloff, Andrea Locatelli, Jonathan Rea, and Axel Bassani rounded out the top 10.

Alvaro Bautista started ninth with hopes of finishing on the podium. He was joining the battle for third early on when a gear selection issue forced him wide at turn six and back down to 11th. A few laps later, he crashed out at the same corner.