Jerez World Superbike Race 2 Results: Razgatlioglu wins red-flagged final race
Full results from WorldSBK Race 2 at the Jerez World Superbike round.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took a final victory of 2024 in the last race of the 2024 WorldSBK season, Race 2 at the Spanish Round in Jerez.
Razgatlioglu started second, behind Nicolo Bulega, but got past the Italian at the beginning of lap three with a pass at turn one.
He was never able to completely shake Bulega, but the gap was edging up over half-a-second and even towards one second when the red flag was thrown on lap 17.
Philipp Oettl's GMT94 Yamaha expired on the front straight, and left Race Direction with little choice but to end the race early.
It meant Razgatlioglu secured his first victory as a two-times champion, ahead of Bulega and Michael van der Mark who rounded out the podium.
Van der Mark was nearly taken out of the race by Andrea Iannone when the Italian attacked at the final corner. But he managed to retract from the move just enough to hardly disturb van der Mark, while Iannone himself fell from fourth to sixth.
Iannone had come through to fourth again and was closing on van der Mark to re-engage in the battle for third when the red flag halted his charge and forced him to settle for fourth.
Alex Lowes was fifth, crucially ahead of Danilo Petrucci to secure fourth in the World Championship as the Italian finished sixth. Garrett Gerloff, Andrea Locatelli, Jonathan Rea, and Axel Bassani rounded out the top 10.
Alvaro Bautista started ninth with hopes of finishing on the podium. He was joining the battle for third early on when a gear selection issue forced him wide at turn six and back down to 11th. A few laps later, he crashed out at the same corner.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Race 2 Result | Rd 12/12
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0.545
|3
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|10.938
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.399
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|13.522
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13.948
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|14.302
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|16.116
|9
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|17.771
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|20.784
|11
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|21.837
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|23.182
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|24.939
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|25.071
|15
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|29.271
|16
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JAP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|32.556
|17
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|34.427
|18
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|44.018
|19
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|47.131
|DNF
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF