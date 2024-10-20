Jerez World Superbike Race 2 Results: Razgatlioglu wins red-flagged final race

Full results from WorldSBK Race 2 at the Jerez World Superbike round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took a final victory of 2024 in the last race of the 2024 WorldSBK season, Race 2 at the Spanish Round in Jerez.

Razgatlioglu started second, behind Nicolo Bulega, but got past the Italian at the beginning of lap three with a pass at turn one.

He was never able to completely shake Bulega, but the gap was edging up over half-a-second and even towards one second when the red flag was thrown on lap 17.

Philipp Oettl's GMT94 Yamaha expired on the front straight, and left Race Direction with little choice but to end the race early.

It meant Razgatlioglu secured his first victory as a two-times champion, ahead of Bulega and Michael van der Mark who rounded out the podium.

Van der Mark was nearly taken out of the race by Andrea Iannone when the Italian attacked at the final corner. But he managed to retract from the move just enough to hardly disturb van der Mark, while Iannone himself fell from fourth to sixth. 

Iannone had come through to fourth again and was closing on van der Mark to re-engage in the battle for third when the red flag halted his charge and forced him to settle for fourth.

Alex Lowes was fifth, crucially ahead of Danilo Petrucci to secure fourth in the World Championship as the Italian finished sixth. Garrett Gerloff, Andrea Locatelli, Jonathan Rea, and Axel Bassani rounded out the top 10.

Alvaro Bautista started ninth with hopes of finishing on the podium. He was joining the battle for third early on when a gear selection issue forced him wide at turn six and back down to 11th. A few laps later, he crashed out at the same corner.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Race 2 Result | Rd 12/12

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R0.545
3Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR10.938
4Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R12.399
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR13.522
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R13.948
7Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR14.302
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R116.116
9Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R117.771
10Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR20.784
11Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R21.837
12Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR23.182
13Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R24.939
14Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R25.071
15Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R129.271
16Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R32.556
17Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R134.427
18Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R44.018
19Luca BernardiSMRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R147.131
DNFTito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RRDNF
DNFAlvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFDominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFTommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFPhilipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R1DNF

