Iker Lecuona out of Jerez World Superbike after Sunday morning crash

Iker Lecuona has been ruled out of the final race of this year’s WorldSBK season after a crash in the Superpole Race.

Lecuona, who finished fifth in Saturday’s Race 1, crashed together with his HRC teammate, Xavi Vierge, in the WorldSBK Superpole Race in Jerez.

While Vierge was able to walk away from the crash, Lecuona — visibly in pain according to the replays shown by the international TV feed — was taken to the medical centre.

Shortly after the conclusion of the Superpole Race, which was won by Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega, Lecuona was declared unfit for the remainder of this weekend’s action in Jerez, which amounts only to Race 2 later today, the final race of the season.

Lecuona suffered a “displaced fracture of the left fifth metatarsal bone,” per an official WorldSBK communication.