2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of Superpole at this weekend's Portuguese WorldSBK round.
WorldSBK Superpole for this weekend's Portuguese Round will get underway at 11:00 local time, with Race 1 coming up this afternoon at 14:00.
Toprak Razgatlioglu enters Superpole having set a new lap record in FP3.
Nicolo Bulega heads into today with a 26-point championship lead over Alvaro Bautista.
No changes at the top, and it's Toprak Razgatlioglu who takes pole position ahead of Nicolo Bulega and Danilo Petrucci.
It was a crash at turn 11 for Montella, and that's the cause of Lowes' lap being cancelled.
Lowes losing his lap puts Bautista back onto the third row in ninth.
Sam Lowes goes fifth with his last lap.
And Alex Lowes has had his lap cancelled, he goes back to 23rd!
Final laps coming in now and not many looking to be on improvements.
Alex Lowes, though, goes fifth with his first and only flying lap of the session after that earlier crash.
Razgatlioglu improves on his latest lap, a 39.081 increases his advantage to 0.245 seconds
Bulega now goes second on a 39.326.
Looks like Montella has crashed in the final sector.
The front row didn't last long for Bautista - he's bumped back by Petrucci who goes second with a 39.483.
Bautista's lap gets him into the 1:39s and up onto the front row for now.
Bautista now just starting the first flying lap of his second run.
Riders heading back out now for their second runs. Petrucci and Montella among the first to go out, Bulega and Iannone heading out now too.
Every single rider back in pit lane now. Second runs coming up with six minutes left on the clock.
Personal best lap comes in from Nicolo Bulega but a 1:40.199 is only good enough for eighth-fastest at the moment.
Alex Lowes has crashed at turn 13 on his first flying lap. He's back on and riding back to the pits.
Xavi Vierge the only non-BMW in the 1:39s at the moment, he sits third for now.
And there's another lap record from Razgatlioglu - a 1:39.133 puts him at the top of this Superpole session by 0.775 seconds over his BMW teammate.
The first lap times are coming in now and it's Remy Gardner who has set the early pace with a 1:40.031.
The green light is lit at the end of pit lane and we are underway for WorldSBK Superpole.
Andrea Iannone has been handed a three-place grid penalty after being caught riding too slowly in FP3 this morning.
Remember, there is no SCQ tyre available this weekend, so it will be the SCX tyre that the riders will be using to achieve their peak lap times in this upcoming Superpole session, which is now only five minutes away from beginning.
As yesterday, conditions look more or less perfect in Portimao, a stark contrast the conditions found in the two tests that have taken place here so far this year.
Although Nicolo Bulega enters this weekend with a championship lead large enough to mean that he will start the Superpole Race tomorrow morning with the points lead regardless of what happens in today's Race 1, it's Toprak Razgatlioglu who has been the dominant force so far in Portugal.
Despite missing FP1 through technical problems with his BMW, he was the only rider in the 1:39s yesterday, and set a new outright lap record in this morning's FP3 at 1:39.446.
So far, only Danilo Petrucci has been able to join Razgatlioglu in the 1:39s, the Italian doing that this morning with a 1:39.802.
Welcome to live coverage of this morning's WorldSBK Superpole session from Portimao, set to get underway in just under 10 minutes' time at 11:00 local time.