2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Race 1 Result

Toprak Razgatlioglu came out victorious in a race-long battle with Nicolo Bulega in WorldSBK Race 1 at the Portuguese World Superbike round.

Razgatlioglu started from pole, but drifted backwards on the start. He passed his way into the podium positions by the end of lap two, and then set about Bulega.

He took the lead on lap seven, but was never able to break away. He and Bulega proceeded to swap positions multiple times in the closing 10 laps, with Razgatlioglu ultimately coming out on top after defending his position at the first turn on the final lap.

Bulega's pace in free practice didn't seem as strong as Razgatlioglu's, so his ability to stick with the reigning champion until the end was against what the simulations from Friday afternoon suggested.

It was a similar outcome to Race 2 in 2024, but Bulega had to admit on that occasion he'd been battling with a Razgatlioglu hampered by the loss of a front wing. On this occasion, they were on equal footing.

Closing out the podium was Andrea Locatelli for Yamaha, beating Danilo Petrucci who finished fourth.

Xavi Vierge was an impressive fifth on the Honda, ahead of Michael van der Mark in sixth.

Andrea Iannone went from 16th on the grid after a grid penalty to seventh by the chequered flag, ahead of Dominique Aegerter, Axel Bassani, and Remy Gardner who rounded out the top-10.

Scott Redding and Alvaro Bautista made contact and crashed out together at turn four on the opening lap. Both were unharmed.

Alex Lowes made it from 23rd on the grid to ninth before he crashed out at turn one. Sam Lowes shared the same fate as his brother, crashing out of fourth place a few laps beforehand.

Full results from WorldSBK Race 1 in Portimao are below.