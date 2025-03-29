2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Race 1 Result

Full results from Race 1 at the Portuguese World Superbike round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu came out victorious in a race-long battle with Nicolo Bulega in WorldSBK Race 1 at the Portuguese World Superbike round.

Razgatlioglu started from pole, but drifted backwards on the start. He passed his way into the podium positions by the end of lap two, and then set about Bulega.

He took the lead on lap seven, but was never able to break away. He and Bulega proceeded to swap positions multiple times in the closing 10 laps, with Razgatlioglu ultimately coming out on top after defending his position at the first turn on the final lap.

Bulega's pace in free practice didn't seem as strong as Razgatlioglu's, so his ability to stick with the reigning champion until the end was against what the simulations from Friday afternoon suggested.

It was a similar outcome to Race 2 in 2024, but Bulega had to admit on that occasion he'd been battling with a Razgatlioglu hampered by the loss of a front wing. On this occasion, they were on equal footing.

Closing out the podium was Andrea Locatelli for Yamaha, beating Danilo Petrucci who finished fourth.

Xavi Vierge was an impressive fifth on the Honda, ahead of Michael van der Mark in sixth.

Andrea Iannone went from 16th on the grid after a grid penalty to seventh by the chequered flag, ahead of Dominique Aegerter, Axel Bassani, and Remy Gardner who rounded out the top-10.

Scott Redding and Alvaro Bautista made contact and crashed out together at turn four on the opening lap. Both were unharmed.

Alex Lowes made it from 23rd on the grid to ninth before he crashed out at turn one. Sam Lowes shared the same fate as his brother, crashing out of fourth place a few laps beforehand.

Full results from WorldSBK Race 1 in Portimao are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R0.067
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R17.855
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R8.991
5Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R15.475
6Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR17.830
7Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R18.775
8Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R119.030
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99819.554
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R119.838
11Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R24.292
12Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR30.615
13Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R141.916
14Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R42.645
15Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R143.191
16Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R44.813
17Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:06.096
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFAlvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFYari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFScott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFZaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFAlex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998DNF
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

