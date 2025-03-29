Toprak Razgatlioglu “not really happy” despite Portimao WorldSBK pole

Pole position and a new lap record would normally leave a rider feeling content after qualifying, but Toprak Razgatlioglu said after achieving both of those in Superpole at the WorldSBK Portuguese Round that he is “not really happy”.

Razgatlioglu was 0.245 seconds clear of the field with his 1:39.086, a lap time which beat the previous outright World Superbike lap record by 0.524 seconds, but he felt that more was possible.

“First I say I’m really happy because we did an incredible lap time with the race tyre,” Razgatlioglu told the international TV feed in parc ferme after Superpole.

“But I’m not really happy because I see on the dashboard that a 1:38 lap time was coming but I did a small mistake in my best lap.

“Anyway, a 1:39.0 is a really fast lap time, but I’m focused on the race because the race is the most important.

“I hope we win the race because we are working only for the race and I need to win again.”

<H2>Bulega: “We have to improve”

Current championship leader Nicolo Bulega felt that, despite finishing second to Razgatlioglu in Superpole, improvements were needed for him to “stay with” the pole sitter in this weekend’s races.

The Italian was happy with his lap, but felt there is margin to improve his package ahead of Race 1 later on Saturday.

“Honestly, I’m quite happy with my lap because I didn’t have a perfect feeling with my bike but I was able to at least bring out one lap,” Bulega said in his parc ferme TV interview after Superpole.

“So, I’m happy for that.

“Congratulations to Toprak [Razgatlioglu], always he is very fast here in Portimao. We have to improve to try to stay with him.”

<H2>Petrucci: Challenging Razgatlioglu and Bulega “will be tough”

Danilo Petrucci was also happy with his qualifying, taking third place, albeit over 0.4 seconds away from pole.

But he, like Bulega, felt that those ahead of him on the grid would be difficult to keep up with in the race, not helped by some physical issues that emerged on Friday.

“I’m feeling good,” Petrucci said in his post-Superpole parc ferme interview.

“Sincerely, since yesterday I had some problems with my neck and my right arm – I lost a lot of control and strength during the riding.

“But I’m feeling good, the bike is working really good. It will be tough to challenge [Razgatlioglu and Bulega], but we are here and I’m happy for the moment.”