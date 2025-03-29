2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Superpole Results

WorldSBK Superpole in Portimao saw a new lap record from Toprak Razgatlioglu, as he secured his first pole position of 2025.

Razgatlioglu was already under the existing lap record in FP3 on Saturday morning, but beat that time by almost 0.4 seconds in Superpole.

Nicolo Bulega was 0.245 seconds adrift of the reigning World Superbike Champion in second place, while Danilo Petrucci rounded out the front row.

Andrea Locatelli qualified fourth on the Yamaha, ahead of Sam Lowes and Xavi Vierge who rounded out the top six.

Michael van der Mark, Dominique Aegerter, and Alvaro Bautista make up row three, while Remy Gardner completed the top-10 in Superpole and will be joined by Iker Lecuona and Yari Montella on the fourth row.

Montella crashed late on in the session in brought out yellow flags. Alex Lowes, who crashed on his first run before setting a representative lap, was sixth-fastest with the best lap of his second run, but had that lap deleted because of the yellow flags for Montella's crash, leaving the Bimota rider at the bottom of the times, 23rd-fastest.

Andrea Iannone was 13th-fastest in Superpole, but received a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly during FP3 on Saturday morning and will therefore start 16th for Race 1 and the Superpole Race.

Ryan Vickers qualified 19th after an FP3 crash saw him diagnosed with a deep abrasion in his right elbow.

