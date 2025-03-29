2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Superpole Results
Full results from Superpole at the 2025 Portuguese World Superbike round.
WorldSBK Superpole in Portimao saw a new lap record from Toprak Razgatlioglu, as he secured his first pole position of 2025.
Razgatlioglu was already under the existing lap record in FP3 on Saturday morning, but beat that time by almost 0.4 seconds in Superpole.
Nicolo Bulega was 0.245 seconds adrift of the reigning World Superbike Champion in second place, while Danilo Petrucci rounded out the front row.
Andrea Locatelli qualified fourth on the Yamaha, ahead of Sam Lowes and Xavi Vierge who rounded out the top six.
Michael van der Mark, Dominique Aegerter, and Alvaro Bautista make up row three, while Remy Gardner completed the top-10 in Superpole and will be joined by Iker Lecuona and Yari Montella on the fourth row.
Montella crashed late on in the session in brought out yellow flags. Alex Lowes, who crashed on his first run before setting a representative lap, was sixth-fastest with the best lap of his second run, but had that lap deleted because of the yellow flags for Montella's crash, leaving the Bimota rider at the bottom of the times, 23rd-fastest.
Andrea Iannone was 13th-fastest in Superpole, but received a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly during FP3 on Saturday morning and will therefore start 16th for Race 1 and the Superpole Race.
Ryan Vickers qualified 19th after an FP3 crash saw him diagnosed with a deep abrasion in his right elbow.
Full Superpole times from Portimao are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Superpole
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.081
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.326
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.483
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.609
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.662
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.711
|7
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.816
|8
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.849
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.874
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.878
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.077
|12
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.318
|13
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.366
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.401
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.444
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:40.661
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.838
|18
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.213
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.227
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.414
|21
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:42.219
|22
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:43.847
|23
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:47.431