2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Superpole Results

Full results from Superpole at the 2025 Portuguese World Superbike round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

WorldSBK Superpole in Portimao saw a new lap record from Toprak Razgatlioglu, as he secured his first pole position of 2025.

Razgatlioglu was already under the existing lap record in FP3 on Saturday morning, but beat that time by almost 0.4 seconds in Superpole.

Nicolo Bulega was 0.245 seconds adrift of the reigning World Superbike Champion in second place, while Danilo Petrucci rounded out the front row.

Andrea Locatelli qualified fourth on the Yamaha, ahead of Sam Lowes and Xavi Vierge who rounded out the top six.

Michael van der Mark, Dominique Aegerter, and Alvaro Bautista make up row three, while Remy Gardner completed the top-10 in Superpole and will be joined by Iker Lecuona and Yari Montella on the fourth row.

Montella crashed late on in the session in brought out yellow flags. Alex Lowes, who crashed on his first run before setting a representative lap, was sixth-fastest with the best lap of his second run, but had that lap deleted because of the yellow flags for Montella's crash, leaving the Bimota rider at the bottom of the times, 23rd-fastest.

Andrea Iannone was 13th-fastest in Superpole, but received a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly during FP3 on Saturday morning and will therefore start 16th for Race 1 and the Superpole Race.

Ryan Vickers qualified 19th after an FP3 crash saw him diagnosed with a deep abrasion in his right elbow.

Full Superpole times from Portimao are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Superpole

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.081
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.326
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.483
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:39.609
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.662
6Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.711
7Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.816
8Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.849
9Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.874
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.878
11Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.077
12Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.318
13Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.366
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.401
15Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.444
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:40.661
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.838
18Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:41.213
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.227
20Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.414
21Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:42.219
22Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:43.847
23Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:47.431
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

