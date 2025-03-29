Alvaro Bautista hits back over rainbow hair comments

Alvaro Bautista has responded to comments made over his haircut at this weekend’s Portimao WorldSBK round.

Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, media day. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista is not averse to a change in hairstyle, even just last year in Aragon he showed up with it dyed purple, but the Spaniard’s latest switch up has caused some social media discourse.

The two-time World Superbike Champion showed up to this weekend’s Portuguese Round with a rainbow dyed into the back of his hair. It’s a pattern that is connected to the LGBT community, whether Bautista meant it in that way or not, and therefore one that, even in 2025, can generate a degree of backlash.

Indeed, that is what happened when photos of Bautista’s new haircut were posted on social media.

The Spaniard said on Friday that the comments are something he tries to avoid, and added that the rainbow colours were something he did for his daughter – as was the case with the aforementioned purple dye in Aragon.

“The comments in the social network I try to not read because you cannot see the people who say that so maybe it’s not true, the people it’s easy to speak without [them] looking at your face,” Bautista said on Friday in Portimao, as reported by Vroom Magazine.

“For me it doesn’t matter all the comments that people make in the social network.

“The fact is I did this because I felt funny from my daughter, they enjoyed a lot.

“I’m not responsible for how people can think and comment. That’s a them problem, I do this because I like that’s all.”

Bautista ended Friday afternoon’s FP2 session in Portimao fifth-fastest on the timesheets. His factory Ducati teammate, Nicolo Bulega, was second-fastest, while reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu ended fastest overall.

