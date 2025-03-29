Toprak Razgatlioglu “always has something more” - Nicolo Bulega

Nicolo Bulega is concerned by only one rider after practice at the Portuguese WorldSBK round.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Despite making a “very big step” forward in Portimao WorldSBK practice, Nicolo Bulega feels that Toprak Razgatlioglu is “the man to beat” at the Portuguese circuit.

That Razgatlioglu has the edge in terms of performance at the Algarve venue was a statement made already by Bulega on Thursday as he looked ahead to the weekend and reflected on the recent two-day World Superbike test in Portimao, but the Italian reinforced it on Friday.

“Toprak [Razgatloioglu] is the man to beat here at Portimao,” he told WorldSBK.com after Friday practice in Portugal.

“He always has something more. We made a big step and in two sessions, we’re getting close. We’re working hard and, for sure, we’ll try to do another step.

“Now there is Toprak and me, and then for third place there’s a bit more of a battle.

“WorldSBK is always strange because it’s easy to see a big group, so it’s not easy to predict a race.

“I want to make another step and then we’ll see during the rest of the weekend.”

The Italian affirmed, though, that he had made a step forward compared to the test.

“Honestly, from the test, we made a very big step because at the test I didn’t have a very good feeling,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com after Friday practice in Portugal.

“In FP1, we made a step, and we made another in FP2 so we’re getting closer.

“Toprak is still very fast. I’m happy because we’re closer. I think, if we can make another step, we can try to be even closer and that’s the target.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

