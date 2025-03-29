2025 Portuguese World Superbike: FP3 Results
Full results from FP3 at the Portuguese World Superbike round, the second round of the 2025 season.
WorldSBK FP3 in Portimao was topped by Toprak Razgatlioglu, but the Turkish rider was finally joined by another rider in the 1:39s.
The reigning World Superbike Champion was the only rider in the 1:39s at the test two weeks ago, and in Friday's FP2 session. But the Turkish rider was joined by Danilo Petrucci in going sub-1:40 in Saturday morning's FP3.
Nonetheless, Razgatlioglu was clear of the field, his 1:39.446 a new outright lap record and 0.356 seconds better than Petrucci's best lap.
Behind, Alvaro Bautista was third-fastest, ahead of the Bimota of Alex Lowes, while Sam Lowes rounded out the top-five.
Michael van der Mark made it two BMWs in the top-six, while Andrea Locatelli was the best Yamaha in seventh.
Nicolo Bulega was eighth-fastest, ahead of Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter who completed the top-10.
There was a big crash for Ryan Vickers over the crest between turns eight and nine. He took a moment before getting to his feet after the crash, but there is currently no official update on his condition.
Full results from WorldSBK FP3 in Portimao are below.
UPDATE: After FP3, Ryan Vickers was taken to the medical centre and diagnosed with a deep abrasion in his right elbow. He was declared fit.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | FP3
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.446
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.802
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.001
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.081
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.122
|6
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:40.433
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.500
|8
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.551
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.559
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.735
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.917
|12
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.960
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.994
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.079
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.094
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:41.141
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.230
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.729
|19
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.741
|20
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.971
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.986
|22
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:43.096
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:44.208