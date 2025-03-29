2025 Portuguese World Superbike: FP3 Results

WorldSBK FP3 in Portimao was topped by Toprak Razgatlioglu, but the Turkish rider was finally joined by another rider in the 1:39s.

The reigning World Superbike Champion was the only rider in the 1:39s at the test two weeks ago, and in Friday's FP2 session. But the Turkish rider was joined by Danilo Petrucci in going sub-1:40 in Saturday morning's FP3.

Nonetheless, Razgatlioglu was clear of the field, his 1:39.446 a new outright lap record and 0.356 seconds better than Petrucci's best lap.

Behind, Alvaro Bautista was third-fastest, ahead of the Bimota of Alex Lowes, while Sam Lowes rounded out the top-five.

Michael van der Mark made it two BMWs in the top-six, while Andrea Locatelli was the best Yamaha in seventh.

Nicolo Bulega was eighth-fastest, ahead of Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter who completed the top-10.

There was a big crash for Ryan Vickers over the crest between turns eight and nine. He took a moment before getting to his feet after the crash, but there is currently no official update on his condition.

Full results from WorldSBK FP3 in Portimao are below.

UPDATE: After FP3, Ryan Vickers was taken to the medical centre and diagnosed with a deep abrasion in his right elbow. He was declared fit.