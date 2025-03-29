2025 Portuguese World Superbike: FP3 Results

Full results from FP3 at the Portuguese World Superbike round, the second round of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WorldSBK FP3 in Portimao was topped by Toprak Razgatlioglu, but the Turkish rider was finally joined by another rider in the 1:39s.

The reigning World Superbike Champion was the only rider in the 1:39s at the test two weeks ago, and in Friday's FP2 session. But the Turkish rider was joined by Danilo Petrucci in going sub-1:40 in Saturday morning's FP3.

Nonetheless, Razgatlioglu was clear of the field, his 1:39.446 a new outright lap record and 0.356 seconds better than Petrucci's best lap.

Behind, Alvaro Bautista was third-fastest, ahead of the Bimota of Alex Lowes, while Sam Lowes rounded out the top-five.

Michael van der Mark made it two BMWs in the top-six, while Andrea Locatelli was the best Yamaha in seventh.

Nicolo Bulega was eighth-fastest, ahead of Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter who completed the top-10.

There was a big crash for Ryan Vickers over the crest between turns eight and nine. He took a moment before getting to his feet after the crash, but there is currently no official update on his condition.

Full results from WorldSBK FP3 in Portimao are below.

UPDATE: After FP3, Ryan Vickers was taken to the medical centre and diagnosed with a deep abrasion in his right elbow. He was declared fit.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | FP3

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.446
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.802
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.001
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.081
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.122
6Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:40.433
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:40.500
8Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.551
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.559
10Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.735
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.917
12Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.960
13Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.994
14Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.079
15Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.094
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:41.141
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.230
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:41.729
19Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.741
20Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.971
21Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:41.986
22Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:43.096
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:44.208
