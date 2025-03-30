We'll be back later on this afternoon for live coverage of WorldSBK Race 2 from Portimao at 14:00 local time.
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the WorldSBK Superpole Race from this weekend's Portuguese World Superbike round.
The WorldSBK Superpole Race from Portimao is set to get underway at 11:00 local time. Race 2 will be up later today at 14:00.
Toprak Razgatlioglu starts on pole position after his lap record set in Superpole yesterday. He'll be looking for his second win of the season after his Race 1 triumph yesterday.
It's victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu in the Superpole Race. Bulega again ran him close, but ultimately the BMW rider comes out on top by just 0.055 seconds!
Bautista takes third ahead of Petrucci and Locatelli rounding out the top-five.
It's still Razgatlioglu leading from Bulega as we enter the final lap. Bautista making a break from Petrucci in third, too.
Still just a few tenths between the leaders as we move into the final two laps, but Bautista is now really putting the pressure on Petrucci - and he makes the move into turn one.
Bulega sticking with Razgatlioglu for the most part, although the BMW rider seems to be stronger in the final sector today than yesterday.
This is the biggest gap we've seen at the front now for Razgatlioglu, 0.4 seconds between him and Bulega over the line.
Tarran Mackenzie has crashed out.
Razgatlioglu leads by the same 0.2s Bulega had as we enter the second half of the race.
Bautista has cleared Locatelli for fourth place, now chasing Petrucci for third.
Bahattin Sofuoglu has crashed out at turn five. He was running 19th and seems to be okay.
It's still Bulega leading Razgatlioglu. They're glued together, and clearing off at the front.
Razgatlioglu now makes his first move on turn three of lap five.
No change at the front on this lap.
Further back, Alex Lowes is 17th after starting 23rd, and Iannone has only made up one place from 13th on the grid.
Bulega and Razgatlioglu just pulling away now from Petrucci.
Been a better start for Bautista, too, he's fifth at the end of lap two.
Razgatliglu into second place into turn one at the beginning of the second lap.
Bulega leads the opening lap by 0.3s over Petrucci. Razgatlioglu still there in third, then Locatelli sort of on his own a little in fourth place.
It's lights out in Portimao for the Superpole Race, and a holeshot again for Nicolo Bulega. A better start than yesterday for Razgatlioglu, but Petrucci bumps him to third at turn one.
The riders are off on their warm-up lap, so getting close to having this race underway.
Further back, the likes of Alvaro Bautista, Andrea Iannone, and Alex Lowes will be looking to make progress to give themselves a better grid slot for Race 2 this afternoon.
Bautista starts ninth, and didn't finish yesterday after contact with Scott Redding at turn four on the opening lap, so will be looking to start further up the grid to perhaps avoid some of the early melee in Race 2.
Iannone starts 13th, better than his 16th of Race 1 after a grid penalty, but the Italian was able to get up to seventh in Race 1 - a better starting position could have him contending for the top-six later today.
Alex Lowes starts last after having his only representative time in Superpole scrubbed off for yellow flags, so a top-nine finish here will be crucial for his Race 2 prospects.
It's Toprak Razgatlioglu again starting from pole position after his record breaking lap in Superpole yesterday.
Nicolo Bulega and Danilo Petrucci are alongside him.
Welcome to live coverage of today's action from the Portuguese WorldSBK round.
The Superpole Race is coming up in just under 10 minutes' time, with 10 laps of the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.