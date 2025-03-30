2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Race 2 Result

Toprak Razgatlioglu completed a triple victory in Race 2 at the Portimao WorldSBK, beating Nicolo Bulega in a red flagged final race.

Razgatlioglu and Bulega were escaping already in the first start, but the red flag came out on lap 10 after Jason O'Halloran crashed the Pata Yamaha at turn one.

The restart took on a similar look, with Razgatlioglu and Bulega pulling away. Neither was able to make a break from the other, and they swapped the lead on multiple occasions - Razgatlioglu using his braking prowess, Bulega taking advantage of the Ducati's strong acceleration from the final corner.

A mistake from Bulega on the final lap at turn one let Razgatlioglu off the hook, and 0.195 seconds was the reigning World Superbike champion's biggest winning margin of the weekend.

Bulega was close once again in Race 2 but ultimately came up short, while Alvaro Bautista was unable to take advantage of the front row start he'd earned in the Superpole Race to fight with the leading two. He finished over three seconds down in third.

Three seconds further back was Andrea Locatelli in fourth, while Michael van der Mark rounded out the top-five.

Danilo Petrucci was sixth, ahead of Axel Bassani, Iker Lecuona, Dominique Aegerter, and Yari Montella who completed the top-10.

Andrea Iannone received a double long lap penalty for jumping the start in the original race. He only served one of those two long laps in the 10-lap initial race, and was given a ride-through penalty on the restart. After serving that, he retired.

Full results from WorldSBK Race 2 in Portimao are below.