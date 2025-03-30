2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Race 2 Result
Full results from WorldSBK Race 2 at the Portuguese World Superbike round.
Toprak Razgatlioglu completed a triple victory in Race 2 at the Portimao WorldSBK, beating Nicolo Bulega in a red flagged final race.
Razgatlioglu and Bulega were escaping already in the first start, but the red flag came out on lap 10 after Jason O'Halloran crashed the Pata Yamaha at turn one.
The restart took on a similar look, with Razgatlioglu and Bulega pulling away. Neither was able to make a break from the other, and they swapped the lead on multiple occasions - Razgatlioglu using his braking prowess, Bulega taking advantage of the Ducati's strong acceleration from the final corner.
A mistake from Bulega on the final lap at turn one let Razgatlioglu off the hook, and 0.195 seconds was the reigning World Superbike champion's biggest winning margin of the weekend.
Bulega was close once again in Race 2 but ultimately came up short, while Alvaro Bautista was unable to take advantage of the front row start he'd earned in the Superpole Race to fight with the leading two. He finished over three seconds down in third.
Three seconds further back was Andrea Locatelli in fourth, while Michael van der Mark rounded out the top-five.
Danilo Petrucci was sixth, ahead of Axel Bassani, Iker Lecuona, Dominique Aegerter, and Yari Montella who completed the top-10.
Andrea Iannone received a double long lap penalty for jumping the start in the original race. He only served one of those two long laps in the 10-lap initial race, and was given a ride-through penalty on the restart. After serving that, he retired.
Full results from WorldSBK Race 2 in Portimao are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0.195
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3.512
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|6.617
|5
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|7.478
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10.155
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|10.250
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|11.731
|9
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|12.640
|10
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13.268
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13.483
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|17.077
|13
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|19.871
|14
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|22.128
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|25.059
|16
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|54.491
|17
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:18.918
|DNF
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|DNF
|DNF
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF