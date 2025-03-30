2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Race 2 Result

Full results from WorldSBK Race 2 at the Portuguese World Superbike round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu completed a triple victory in Race 2 at the Portimao WorldSBK, beating Nicolo Bulega in a red flagged final race.

Razgatlioglu and Bulega were escaping already in the first start, but the red flag came out on lap 10 after Jason O'Halloran crashed the Pata Yamaha at turn one.

The restart took on a similar look, with Razgatlioglu and Bulega pulling away. Neither was able to make a break from the other, and they swapped the lead on multiple occasions - Razgatlioglu using his braking prowess, Bulega taking advantage of the Ducati's strong acceleration from the final corner.

A mistake from Bulega on the final lap at turn one let Razgatlioglu off the hook, and 0.195 seconds was the reigning World Superbike champion's biggest winning margin of the weekend.

Bulega was close once again in Race 2 but ultimately came up short, while Alvaro Bautista was unable to take advantage of the front row start he'd earned in the Superpole Race to fight with the leading two. He finished over three seconds down in third.

Three seconds further back was Andrea Locatelli in fourth, while Michael van der Mark rounded out the top-five.

Danilo Petrucci was sixth, ahead of Axel Bassani, Iker Lecuona, Dominique Aegerter, and Yari Montella who completed the top-10.

Andrea Iannone received a double long lap penalty for jumping the start in the original race. He only served one of those two long laps in the 10-lap initial race, and was given a ride-through penalty on the restart. After serving that, he retired.

Full results from WorldSBK Race 2 in Portimao are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R0.195
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R3.512
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R16.617
5Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR7.478
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R10.155
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99810.250
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R11.731
9Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R112.640
10Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R13.268
11Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R13.483
12Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR17.077
13Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R119.871
14Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R22.128
15Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R25.059
16Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R54.491
17Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:18.918
DNFXavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFRemy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFAndrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFAlex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998DNF
DNFTito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFJason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

