2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Championship standings after Superpole Race

2025 WorldSBK championship standings after the Superpole Race at the Portuguese World Superbike.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike Championship after the Superpole Race in Portimao.

Victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu, though, means the Italian's lead is cut to 34 points.

Full points standings after the Superpole Race in Portimao are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Portuguese Round | Round 2, Superpole Race

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R91
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR57
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R50
4Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R44
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R43
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R143
7Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R30
8Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R25
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R23
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99821
11Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99819
12Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R116
13Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR15
14Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R9
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR7
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R16
17Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R4
20Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R2
21Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
22Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11
23Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
24Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
25Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
