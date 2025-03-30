2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Championship standings after Superpole Race
2025 WorldSBK championship standings after the Superpole Race at the Portuguese World Superbike.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike Championship after the Superpole Race in Portimao.
Victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu, though, means the Italian's lead is cut to 34 points.
Full points standings after the Superpole Race in Portimao are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Portuguese Round | Round 2, Superpole Race
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|91
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|57
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|50
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|44
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|43
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|43
|7
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|30
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|25
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|23
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|21
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|19
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|16
|13
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|15
|14
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|9
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|7
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|6
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|21
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|22
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1
|23
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|24
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|25
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
