French World Superbike: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES

Welcome back to Magny-Cours for WorldSBK Race 2, the final race at this weekend's French Round.
We're set to get underway at 15:30 local time. Nicolo Bulega starts on pole position after winning the Superpole Race this morning.
Nicolo Bulega wins the WorldSBK Superpole Race in Magny-Cours ahead of Alex Lowes. Danilo Petrucci a distant third, ahead of Redding, Vierge, Gerloff. Van der Mark ended up eighth after being third for much of the race.
Lowes tried again to pass Bulega at turn 14, but again ran wide. Bulega leads onto the final lap.
Petrucci has passed van der Mark for third on the penultimate lap, as Lowes is all over Bulega for the lead.
Lowes passed Bulega for the lead at turn five, but the Italian squared him off and retook the lead. Van der Mark still third ahead of Petrucci, Redding.
Bulega still leads. Petrucci took fourth from Vierge, but then lost it to Redding. Vierge ran off-track when Petrucci passed him but is still there in sixth place, just in front of his teammate, Lecuona.
Bulega continues to lead from Lowes and both of them are still pulling away from van der Mark. Vierge now under pressure for fourth from Petrucci.
Bulega and Lowes now pulling away from van der Mark in third, who has Vierge for company. Gap back then to Petrucci of around half-a-second.
Locatelli has crashed out at turn five while battling with Danilo Petrucci, who moves up to fifth.
Breakaway now for the front four after Locatelli made contact with Gerloff at turn five. Locatelli now fifth, Gerloff back to eighth. Bulega still leading.
Bulega continues to lead from Lowes and van der Mark. Bautista has been taken to the medical centre.
Bulega continues to lead. Van der Mark passed Lowes for second but then immediately ran wide and handed the position back. No real breakaway yet.
Bulega leads lap one from Lowes and van der Mark. Bautista's visor came off in the crash, seems like he lost the rear under braking, made contact with Brad Ray. But he's up and walking away.
Bautista has crashed out on lap one a turn six. His teammate Bulega leads now from Lowes and van der Mark.
It's lights out in Magny-Cours for the Superpole Race, and it's Alex Lowes who's made the holeshot ahead of Bulega and Gerloff.
The riders are off on their warm-up lap at a damp Magny-Cours. Everyone seems to be on slicks, but it could be a little sketchy in places.
We're around 10 minutes out from the start now, and it will be Alex Lowes starting on pole as he did yesterday. Michael van der Mark is looking for his second win of the weekend after ending his drought yesterday, while Alvaro Bautista has to come through once again from 17th on the grid.
Welcome to Magny-Cours for live coverage of the WorldSBK Superpole Race. We're around 15 minutes away from the race start, which is scheduled for 11:00 local time.