French World Superbike Race 2 Results: Bulega wins, Lowes goes 19th to 4th
Full results from Race 2 at the French World Superbike round.
Nicolo Bulega took his second victory of the WorldSBK French Round in Race 2 at Magny-Cours, comfortably winning ahead of Danilo Petrucci.
Bulega took the lead at the start, and led from lights-to-flag for his third win of the season. Behind, Petrucci scored his third podium of the weekend.
Petrucci inherited second place on the first lap when Alex Lowes ran wide at turn eight, seemingly with a problem. He dropped to 19th but kept going, and a strong recovery ride would result in a fourth place, although he ran out of time to catch Garrett Gerloff, whose third place marked his first podium on a BMW.
Behind Lowes was Michael van der Mark in fifth, then Remy Gardner, Scott Redding, Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona, and Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top 10.
There was no Alvaro Bautista, the Spanish rider having been declared unfit following his Race 1 crash, in which he broke his eighth rib on his left ribcage.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Race 2 Result | Rd 8/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2.303
|3
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|4.300
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|6.576
|5
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|7.521
|6
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|11.620
|7
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|11.939
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|12.155
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|12.219
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|13.821
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|17.918
|12
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|26.852
|13
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|28.630
|14
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|28.646
|15
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|29.418
|16
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|35.166
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|36.438
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|49.190
|19
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|49.535
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF