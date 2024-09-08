French World Superbike Race 2 Results: Bulega wins, Lowes goes 19th to 4th

Nicolo Bulega took his second victory of the WorldSBK French Round in Race 2 at Magny-Cours, comfortably winning ahead of Danilo Petrucci.

Bulega took the lead at the start, and led from lights-to-flag for his third win of the season. Behind, Petrucci scored his third podium of the weekend.

Petrucci inherited second place on the first lap when Alex Lowes ran wide at turn eight, seemingly with a problem. He dropped to 19th but kept going, and a strong recovery ride would result in a fourth place, although he ran out of time to catch Garrett Gerloff, whose third place marked his first podium on a BMW.

Behind Lowes was Michael van der Mark in fifth, then Remy Gardner, Scott Redding, Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona, and Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top 10.

There was no Alvaro Bautista, the Spanish rider having been declared unfit following his Race 1 crash, in which he broke his eighth rib on his left ribcage.