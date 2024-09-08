French World Superbike Race 2 Results: Bulega wins, Lowes goes 19th to 4th

Full results from Race 2 at the French World Superbike round.

Nicolo Bulega, Alex Lowes, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega took his second victory of the WorldSBK French Round in Race 2 at Magny-Cours, comfortably winning ahead of Danilo Petrucci.

Bulega took the lead at the start, and led from lights-to-flag for his third win of the season. Behind, Petrucci scored his third podium of the weekend.

Petrucci inherited second place on the first lap when Alex Lowes ran wide at turn eight, seemingly with a problem. He dropped to 19th but kept going, and a strong recovery ride would result in a fourth place, although he ran out of time to catch Garrett Gerloff, whose third place marked his first podium on a BMW.

Behind Lowes was Michael van der Mark in fifth, then Remy Gardner, Scott Redding, Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona, and Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top 10.

There was no Alvaro Bautista, the Spanish rider having been declared unfit following his Race 1 crash, in which he broke his eighth rib on his left ribcage.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Race 2 Result | Rd 8/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R2.303
3Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR4.300
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR6.576
5Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR7.521
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R111.620
7Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR11.939
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R12.155
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R12.219
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R113.821
11Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR17.918
12Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R26.852
13Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R128.630
14Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR28.646
15Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R29.418
16Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R135.166
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R136.438
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R49.190
19Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R49.535
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF

