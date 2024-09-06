Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
LIVE

French WorldSBK: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!

Live coverage of the WorldSBK FP1 session from this weekend's French Round at Magny-Cours.

WorldSBK gets back in action today with FP1 and FP2 at Magny-Cours. FP1 gets underway at 10:30 local time, FP2 will be coming up later today at 14:00 local time.

06 Sep 2024
10:22

French WorldSBK - FP1 Results

10:17
Chequered flag

The flag is out in Magny-Cours now, and Gerloff almost improves again on his final lap, but it's Razgatlioglu who ends the morning fastest. A BMW 1-2-3, too, with van der Mark in third place.

10:16

Gerloff improves again, now to 0.353s off the pace of Razgatlioglu and into second.

10:14

Gerloff improves to fourth place, so it's a strong session for BMW so far in 1-2-4. Scott Redding in ninth, too, 1.192s off Razgatlioglu.

10:12

Although Razgatlioglu's gap on the timesheet has closed, his lap times on used tyres are continuing to be within 0.3-0.4s off his best time, so he's consistently lapping in times that would put him fastest of all.

10:10

Some better times coming in now. Bautista up to fourth, +0.768, and Michael van der Mark has made it a BMW 1-2, but 0.669s off his teammate.

10:08

Bulega improves again, 0.689s off Razgatlioglu now and over 0.2s clear of Lowes.

10:07

Axel Bassani sets a PB lap, but a 1:38.450 is over two seconds off Razgatlioglu, and over a second slower than his Kawasaki teammate, Lowes.

10:03

Bulega now up to second and within a second, 0.870s behind Razgatlioglu.

10:00

Fairly stagnant in the top positions at the moment, but Bautista has just improvedto third, 1.013s off the top.

09:54

Some riders heading back out now, and Alex Lowes has got himself within a second of Razgatlioglu, he's now 0.938s adrift in second place.

09:48

Almost everyone in pit lane now. 27 minutes remaining in the session.

09:45

Razgatlioglu in the pits now, and despite his 1.055s advantage he's complaining that in turn six he can't feel the engine braking.

09:42

Razgatlioglu faster again, a 1:36.347 puts him now over a second clear at the top, and it's now Garrett Gerloff in second, 1.055s off the pace.

09:41

Razgatlioglu increases his advantage to 0.832s over Rea, who is now the only rider within a second as Nicolo Bulega moves up to third.

09:40

Alex Lowes moves himself up to third place, 0.797s off the pace, though.

09:38

We're almost 10 minutes into FP1, and no surprise to see Toprak Razgatlioglu on top. His gap is 0.596 seconds at the moment over Jonathan Rea.

09:37

Big moment there for Alex Lowes at the penultimate turn, just lost the rear changing direction from the left-hand sweeper as he tipped into the tight penultimate right-hander.

09:35

There's no Dominique Aegerter this weekend, the Swiss having crashed during training last week. He's replaced at GRT Yamaha this weekend by Alessandri Delbianco, who has won a race in the CIV Superbike series earlier this year and has previous WorldSBK experience on a satellite Honda a few years ago.

09:31
FP1 underway

FP1 is underway in Magny-Cours, all riders heading out on track at the beginning of the session.

09:28
Weather conditions

Since the Magny-Cours round was moved earlier in the year a few years ago, the weather has generally improved for the French Round. At the moment, it's bright sunshine and dry conditions with just a couple of minutes to go until the pit lane opens for FP1.

09:20

Hello and welcome to Magny-Cours for live updates from FP1 at the WorldSBK French Round. We're around 10 minutes away from the beginning of the session, which is due to get underway at 10:30 local time.