French WorldSBK: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!
Live coverage of the WorldSBK FP1 session from this weekend's French Round at Magny-Cours.
WorldSBK gets back in action today with FP1 and FP2 at Magny-Cours. FP1 gets underway at 10:30 local time, FP2 will be coming up later today at 14:00 local time.
The flag is out in Magny-Cours now, and Gerloff almost improves again on his final lap, but it's Razgatlioglu who ends the morning fastest. A BMW 1-2-3, too, with van der Mark in third place.
Gerloff improves again, now to 0.353s off the pace of Razgatlioglu and into second.
Gerloff improves to fourth place, so it's a strong session for BMW so far in 1-2-4. Scott Redding in ninth, too, 1.192s off Razgatlioglu.
Although Razgatlioglu's gap on the timesheet has closed, his lap times on used tyres are continuing to be within 0.3-0.4s off his best time, so he's consistently lapping in times that would put him fastest of all.
Some better times coming in now. Bautista up to fourth, +0.768, and Michael van der Mark has made it a BMW 1-2, but 0.669s off his teammate.
Bulega improves again, 0.689s off Razgatlioglu now and over 0.2s clear of Lowes.
Axel Bassani sets a PB lap, but a 1:38.450 is over two seconds off Razgatlioglu, and over a second slower than his Kawasaki teammate, Lowes.
Bulega now up to second and within a second, 0.870s behind Razgatlioglu.
Fairly stagnant in the top positions at the moment, but Bautista has just improvedto third, 1.013s off the top.
Some riders heading back out now, and Alex Lowes has got himself within a second of Razgatlioglu, he's now 0.938s adrift in second place.
Almost everyone in pit lane now. 27 minutes remaining in the session.
Razgatlioglu in the pits now, and despite his 1.055s advantage he's complaining that in turn six he can't feel the engine braking.
Razgatlioglu faster again, a 1:36.347 puts him now over a second clear at the top, and it's now Garrett Gerloff in second, 1.055s off the pace.
Razgatlioglu increases his advantage to 0.832s over Rea, who is now the only rider within a second as Nicolo Bulega moves up to third.
Alex Lowes moves himself up to third place, 0.797s off the pace, though.
We're almost 10 minutes into FP1, and no surprise to see Toprak Razgatlioglu on top. His gap is 0.596 seconds at the moment over Jonathan Rea.
Big moment there for Alex Lowes at the penultimate turn, just lost the rear changing direction from the left-hand sweeper as he tipped into the tight penultimate right-hander.
There's no Dominique Aegerter this weekend, the Swiss having crashed during training last week. He's replaced at GRT Yamaha this weekend by Alessandri Delbianco, who has won a race in the CIV Superbike series earlier this year and has previous WorldSBK experience on a satellite Honda a few years ago.
FP1 is underway in Magny-Cours, all riders heading out on track at the beginning of the session.
Since the Magny-Cours round was moved earlier in the year a few years ago, the weather has generally improved for the French Round. At the moment, it's bright sunshine and dry conditions with just a couple of minutes to go until the pit lane opens for FP1.
Hello and welcome to Magny-Cours for live updates from FP1 at the WorldSBK French Round. We're around 10 minutes away from the beginning of the session, which is due to get underway at 10:30 local time.