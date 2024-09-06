French World Superbike FP2 Results: Van der Mark fastest, Razgatlioglu crashes hard
Full results from FP2 at the French World Superbike round at Magny-Cours.
Michael van der Mark ended WorldSBK FP2 fastest in France, as his teammate, Toprak Razgatlioglu suffered a heavy crash.
Razgatlioglu's session got off to a messy start, as his team had to change the fuel tank on his bike. After the first five or so minutes, he had still not set a time, but his first flying lap looked set to put him fastest.
Half-a-second up after sector three, Razgatlioglu locked the front tyre when braking for the penultimate turn, and slid across the track to the inside, where he hit the inside wall. Razgatlioglu was able to walk away and reported to the medical centre. It has since been confirmed that he will be taken to Moulins Hospital for further assessments having been diagnosed with a back contusion.
In Razgatlioglu's absence, it was Nicolo Bulega who led the session for the most part, only losing out at the end to van der Mark, who was fastest by 0.149 seconds.
Bulega took second place, ahead of Garrett Gerloff, confirming the speed of the BMW in France.
Alex Lowes was fourth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, Alvaro Bautista - who crashed unharmed at turn eight - and Jonathan Rea who was seventh.
Axel Bassani, Andrea Locatelli, and Scott Redding rounded out the top 10.
There was an early mechanical issue for Michael Ruben RInaldi. He got back out after the red flag and ended the session 12th-fastest.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP2 Result | Rd 8/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:36.010
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.159
|3
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:36.390
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:36.592
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.609
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.768
|7
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.778
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:36.870
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.888
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:36.984
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.994
|12
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.011
|13
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.066
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.104
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.308
|16
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.386
|17
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.459
|18
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.657
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:37.720
|20
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.011
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.695
|22
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.326
|23
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set