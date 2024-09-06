French World Superbike FP2 Results: Van der Mark fastest, Razgatlioglu crashes hard

Full results from FP2 at the French World Superbike round at Magny-Cours.

Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

Michael van der Mark ended WorldSBK FP2 fastest in France, as his teammate, Toprak Razgatlioglu suffered a heavy crash.

Razgatlioglu's session got off to a messy start, as his team had to change the fuel tank on his bike. After the first five or so minutes, he had still not set a time, but his first flying lap looked set to put him fastest.

Half-a-second up after sector three, Razgatlioglu locked the front tyre when braking for the penultimate turn, and slid across the track to the inside, where he hit the inside wall. Razgatlioglu was able to walk away and reported to the medical centre. It has since been confirmed that he will be taken to Moulins Hospital for further assessments having been diagnosed with a back contusion.

In Razgatlioglu's absence, it was Nicolo Bulega who led the session for the most part, only losing out at the end to van der Mark, who was fastest by 0.149 seconds.

Bulega took second place, ahead of Garrett Gerloff, confirming the speed of the BMW in France.

Alex Lowes was fourth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, Alvaro Bautista - who crashed unharmed at turn eight - and Jonathan Rea who was seventh. 

Axel Bassani, Andrea Locatelli, and Scott Redding rounded out the top 10.

There was an early mechanical issue for Michael Ruben RInaldi. He got back out after the red flag and ended the session 12th-fastest.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP2 Result | Rd 8/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:36.010
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.159
3Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:36.390
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:36.592
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.609
6Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.768
7Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:36.778
8Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:36.870
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:36.888
10Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:36.984
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.994
12Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.011
13Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.066
14Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.104
15Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.308
16Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.386
17Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:37.459
18Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.657
19Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:37.720
20Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:38.011
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.695
22Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.326
23Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Yamaha explain chassis plan after Fabio Quartararo storms into Q2
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
WSBK
News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu out of French WorldSBK after FP2 crash
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 French WorldSBK, pit box. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 French WorldSBK, pit box. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista “happy with the feeling” despite French WorldSBK FP2 crash
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin: “Yesterday I was at my 20%, so tomorrow will be better!”
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
WSBK
News
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu provided hospital update after hefty crash
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Latest News

WSBK
News
3h ago
"Clear areas we need to improve" for Jonathan Rea, Yamaha at French WorldSBK
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia fastest in Misano despite painkillers from “strange” Aragon
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jack Miller “had to risk life and limb to hook into Pecco!" | "I apologised to Zarco"
Jack Miller dives under Johann Zarco, chasing Francesco Bagnaia. 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Jack Miller dives under Johann Zarco, chasing Francesco Bagnaia. 2024 San…
MotoGP
Feature
4h ago
Lap time data analysis suggests Pedro Acosta will threaten Ducati
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta