Yamaha admit Andrea Iannone is “on the list” but it’s not a done deal yet

Yamaha boss Andrea Dosoli explains 2025 rider plans

Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone

Andrea Iannone is “on the list” of 2025 options for Yamaha’s World Superbike Championship team.

Iannone is faced with the decision to stick with Go Eleven Ducati or move to GYTR GRT Yamaha.

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter are both out of contract with Yamaha at the end of this year, and the team is considering whether to replace them.

Andrea Dosoli, the Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager, was questioned about Iannone and answered: “He is on the list, as are other riders.”

But Dosoli explained: “As I believe I already said in Portimao we would like to go ahead with the current line-up.

“That said, it is my responsibility to evaluate all the available opportunities and any time there is a rider with high potential, I have to consider them and put them on the list.”

Iannone said when asked about 2025: “I thought a lot about my future.

“It’s not easy to make that choice. I analysed every detail because I think it’s the most important choice I’ll make in my life about my career.

“GoEleven, Yamaha, never say never.

“I don’t know. Anything in life is possible.”

Dosoli also hinted at a new role at Yamaha for Niccolo Canepa.

Canepa will retire later this month, hopefully with a second World Endurance Championship under his belt.

He has also raced in WSBK, and been a test rider for Yamaha.

“After a fantastic career, he has reached the point that he is looking for a new challenge in his life,” Dosoli said.

“We believe that he can do well in our organisation. We’ll discuss with him what kind of role we can offer. Most probably we will consider a new test rider.”

