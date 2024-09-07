French WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of WorldSBK Race 1 session Magny-Cours, which is set to begin at 14:00 local time.
It's victory for Michael van der Mark for the first time since the Portimao Superpole Race in 2021. An excellent performance from the Dutchman, who is eight seconds ahead of Bautista at the flag. Petrucci completes the podium in third place.
Van der Mark is onto his final lap now, still leading by nine seconds or so over Bautista, Petrucci still third.
Sam Lowes and Remy Gardner have both crashed out. Lowes at turn five, and is holding his collarbone. Gardner seems okay, his second crash of the race was at the penultimate turn.
Four laps to go now for van der Mark and it's still a nine-second lead.
Van der Mark continues to hold that nine-second lead, and Petrucci is now holding his gap to Redding. Xavi Vierge has been given a 6.495s penalty for not adhering to the pit lane intervention time.
Still a nine-second lead for van der Mark, as Lowes encounters problems with his right-side fairing. He's been given the black and orange flag, and has pulled off, out of the race.
Van der Mark continues to lead by nine seconds over Bautista. Redding, having taken fourth, is now lapping a second faster than Petrucci but has almost six seconds to close in seven laps.
Bautista was 0.3s faster than van der Mark the last lap, and with eight to go he's nine seconds behind. Redding has made his way up to fourth, too, past Iannone. Brad Ray has crashed out.
Gerloff has been given a one-minute penalty for not adhering to the pit lane intervention time when he stopped.
Lowes rejoined in seventh place, behind Redding, after his crash. It's very spread out at the front now, 21 seconds covering the top three.
At the same turn as Bassani a couple of laps ago, Alex Lowes crashes out of the lead. Bautista is now up to second and Petrucci third, but van der Mark leads by nine seconds.
Tarran Mackenzie has crashed too.
Lowes is pushing on, and has extended his lead out to around one second, but van der Mark is responding to his pace. It was Lowes who beat van der Mark to the final podium position in the Portimao Superpole Race, and it could be another last lap battle between the two here.
Bassani has crashed out at turn 13. He seemed okay and has rejoined in 16th.
Lowes has retaken the lead from van der Mark, and there are 12 laps to go. Bautista is now third, but six seconds behind the leaders. Meanwhile, Redding is the latest to crash at turn five, he's back up in seventh place.
Michael van der Mark takes the lead as Gerloff pits. Lowes second and on the BMW rider's rear wheel.
Van der Mark has taken second from Lowes. Gerloff crashed at turn eight, but got back up and is still in the lead ahead of the Dutchman.
Bulega and Rea have both gone to the medical centre. Rea was holding his wrist after his crash.
Bautista, who pit on lap three, is up to fifth after stops on lap four. Lowes and van der Mark both rejoined on wets in third and fourth. Petrucci there in sixth, too, but Gerloff leads by 26 seconds over Alessandro Delbianco.
Gerloff is continuing on his intermediates as Lowes pits to get rid of his slicks. Conditions might be going towards full wet now, beyond the inters.
Remy Gardner and Tito Rabat have both crashed out.
Gerloff takes the lead at turn five on lap four. He's on intermediates front and rear, and a number of riders - including Bautista, Bassani, Lecuona, Iannone and others - are in pit lane.
Gerloff is charging, and he's up to second past van der Mark as Lowes now leads by 2.2 seconds. But the rain is falling again.
Rain is starting to fall again, but Locatelli on intermediates has crashed out of second at turn five. Lowes still leads on slicks from van der Mark
Replay shows separate incidents for Bulega and Rea at the final chicane. Bautista and Petrucci got held up with it slightly, and Bassani had to take to the grass to avoid.