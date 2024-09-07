French World Superbike Race 1 Results: Van der Mark wins crash strewn first race

Full results from WorldSBK Race 1 from the French Round at Magny-Cours.

Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael van der Mark took victory in WorldSBK Race 1 at Magny-Cours, in a race that saw only 12 of the 22 starters finish.

The race started on a drying track, leading to a number of different tyre choices. Nicolo Bulega, for example, took intermediates, while Alex Lowes and Scott Redding took slicks.

The early conditions were for slicks, and Bulega fell on the first lap putting him out of contention and sending him to the medical centre.

However, after three laps the rain was falling again, and Garrett Gerloff went to the front on intermediates front and rear.

Other riders pitted, including Alvaro Bautista. The reigning champion had started 17th but was fourth by the time the pit stops shook out.

Gerloff initially appeared to have made good ground. His intermediates meant he didn't stop when others did, and he took a 26-second lead when the rest boxed. But he later crashed, remounted in the lead, and then pitted for full wets. Not adhering to the pit lane intervention time earned him a one-minute penalty, meaning he finished last of the 12 classified finishers.

He was far from the only rider to crash. Scott Redding, who ended up fourth, crashed while trying to pass Danilo Petrucci; Remy Gardner crashed twice, the second ending his race; Alex Lowes crashed out of the lead, then remounted but was given the black and orange flag for bike damage; Jonathan Rea crashed in tandem with the aforementioned Bulega and appeared to have hurt his wrist. 

There were also crashes for Tarran Mackenzie, Philipp Oettl, Tito Rabat, Ivo Lopes, and Sam Lowes, who grabbed his collarbone after falling at turn five.

Alex Lowes' crash out of the elad gave van der Mark the lead with around half the race to go. The Dutchman led by nine seconds over Alvaro Bautista, a gap which barely changed until the chequered flag, as van der Mark picked up his first victory since the Superpole Race at Portimao in 2021.

Bautista completed a strong ride to go from 17th on the grid to finish second, despite his woeful wet weather speed in Superpole, and Danilo Petrucci completed the podium.

Scott Redding remounted after his crash to finish fourth, Andrea Iannone was one of few non-crashers and took fifth.

Xavi Vierge crossed the line sixth, but lost that position to his Honda teammate Iker Lecuona as a result of a six-second pit lane intervention penalty, meaning he took seventh place.

Andrea Locatelli was yet another crasher, early on when running on intermediates at turn five. He got back on and took eighth place in the end; while Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Alessandro Delbianco - riding this weekend in place of Dominique Aegerter - completed the top 10.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Superpole Result | Rd 8/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RRWIN
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R8.288
4Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR24.285
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R34.037
5Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R42.108
6Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R50.799
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R52.361
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R152.369
9Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:11.573
10Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:18.169
11Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:25.369
12Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR2:06.163
DNFAlex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRDNF
DNFNicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFJonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFBradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFRemy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFPhilipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFIvo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFTito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RRDNF

