Estoril World Superbike: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the WorldSBK FP1 session from the Estoril World Superbike round.
Chequered flag is out in Estoril, and it's Toprak Razgatlioglu fastest from Danilo Petrucci and Alex Lowes in FP2.
Jonathan Rea and Bradley Ray have also headed out with wet tyres.
Alvaro Bautista heading out now on wet tyres with just over one minute left in the session.
Five minutes left in WorldSBK FP2, and still not much sign of movement from the pit lane.
Vierge wasn't able to wide his bike back to the pits, but he has got back there himself. Every single rider in pit lane now with 11 minutes to go.
Everybody now either in the pits or seemingly heading back there. Rain possibly getting worse.
Into the final 15 minutes now, and Bautista has moved up to fourth, Bulega to sixth.
Bautista now within a second of Razgatlioglu but still fifth, and Lecuona has moved up to fourth, Petrucci now second and 0.7s off Razgatlioglu.
Bautista up to fifth with his latest lap but still over a second off Razgatlioglu's pace.
Xavi Vierge has crashed at turn three. Fairly heavy fall but he seems okay, and is now riding the bike back to the pits.
The rain flags are out in Estoril. Majority of riders in pit lane but Axel Bassani is still out and completing a personal best lap, he moves from 20th up to 10th with a 1:38.932.
Most riders back in pit lane now after that early flurry of laps. 30 minutes left in the session.
Petrucci has improved, he's now within a second of Razgatlioglu, too, in third place.
Michael van der Mark has crashed on the exit of turn one.
Alex Lowes now up to second, still in the 1:38s, though. But he's got Razgatlioglu's advantage down to 0.7s.
Razgatlioglu on another flyer, a 1:37.355 now moves his advantage back above the one second mark.
Razgatlioglu faster again - a 1:37.527 now has him 0.881s ahead of Petrucci.
Vierge now up to second. but still 0.7s off Razgatlioglu.
Lowes gets to within a second of Razgatlioglu, but only just - 0.988s off the pace with his latest lap.
Razgatlioglu now over 1.5 seconds clear after his second lap as he dips into the 1:37s.
The early pace has been set by Toprak Razgatlioglu. A 1:38.481 has him at the top of the times by over a second immediately.
The pit lane is open in Estoril for this WorldSBK FP2 session, and the riders are heading out, and everyone on slicks it seems.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in this morning's wet session ahead of Danilo Petrucci. The weather this afternoon is not perfect, but the track is much drier than this morning. The WorldWCR Superpole session saw all the riders out on slicks, so it should be dries all round for WorldSBK FP2.
Welcome back to Estoril for live coverage of the WorldSBK FP2 session at the Estoril World Superbike round. We're just under 20 minutes away from the start of this afternoon's session at 15:00 local time.