Estoril World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Razgatlioglu dominant on Friday

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped both WorldSBK practice sessions on Friday at the Estorl World Superbike round.

After topping the wet morning session, Razgatlioglu was fastest in the dry in the afternoon by 0.710 seconds ahead of Danilo Petrucci, while Alex Lowes rounded out the top three.

Alvaro Bautista was fourth-fastest, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Nicolo Bulega, Axel Bassani, Garrett Gerloff, Xavi Vierge, and Jonathan Rea who completed the top 10.

Although FP2 began dry, it was effectively cut short at the end by some light rain. Only Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, and Bradley Ray ventured out on wet tyres in the final couple of minutes.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP2 Result | Rd 11/12 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:37.355 2 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.065 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:38.074 4 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.247 5 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:38.249 6 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.395 7 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:38.437 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW BMW M 1000 RR 1:38.438 9 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:38.446 10 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Prometeon Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.572 11 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.595 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Prometeon Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.702 13 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.841 14 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:39.121 15 Tito Rabat ESP Puccetti Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:39.363 16 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:39.396 17 Ivo Lopes POR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:39.428 18 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.463 19 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW BMW M 1000 RR 1:39.529 20 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:39.675 21 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.877 22 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.885 23 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.157 24 Luca Bernardi SMR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:42.754

FP1

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in WorldSBK FP1 at the Estoril World Superbike round, after a flurry of crashes late on.

As the times tumbled towards the end, there were crashes for Alex Lowes, Sam Lowes, Jonathan Rea, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Tarran Mackenzie, Ivo Lopes, and Nicolo Bulega.

Razgatlioglu was one of the riders who did not fall, and he ended the morning over 0.3 seconds clear of the field.

Danilo Petrucci was second with his final lap, ahead of Alex Lowes whose late crash came on what was set to be his fastest lap of the session.

Tarran Mackenzie was fourth despite his late crash, ahead of Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista who rounded out the top six. Nicolo Bulega was seventh, and Andrea Locatelli - who set the early pace - ended up in the gravel, and eighth on the timesheets.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Xavi Vierge rounded out the top 10.