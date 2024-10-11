Estoril World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Razgatlioglu dominant on Friday

Full results from the WorldSBK Friday practice sessions at the Estoril World Superbike round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped both WorldSBK practice sessions on Friday at the Estorl World Superbike round.

After topping the wet morning session, Razgatlioglu was fastest in the dry in the afternoon by 0.710 seconds ahead of Danilo Petrucci, while Alex Lowes rounded out the top three.

Alvaro Bautista was fourth-fastest, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Nicolo Bulega, Axel Bassani, Garrett Gerloff, Xavi Vierge, and Jonathan Rea who completed the top 10.

Although FP2 began dry, it was effectively cut short at the end by some light rain. Only Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, and Bradley Ray ventured out on wet tyres in the final couple of minutes.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP2 Result | Rd 11/12
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:37.355
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.065
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:38.074
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.247
5Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.249
6Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.395
7Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:38.437
8Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:38.438
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.446
10Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:38.572
11Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.595
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:38.702
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:38.841
14Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.121
15Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:39.363
16Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.396
17Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.428
18Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:39.463
19Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:39.529
20Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:39.675
21Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:39.877
22Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.885
23Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.157
24Luca BernardiSMRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:42.754

FP1

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in WorldSBK FP1 at the Estoril World Superbike round, after a flurry of crashes late on.

As the times tumbled towards the end, there were crashes for Alex Lowes, Sam Lowes, Jonathan Rea, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Tarran Mackenzie, Ivo Lopes, and Nicolo Bulega.

Razgatlioglu was one of the riders who did not fall, and he ended the morning over 0.3 seconds clear of the field.

Danilo Petrucci was second with his final lap, ahead of Alex Lowes whose late crash came on what was set to be his fastest lap of the session.

Tarran Mackenzie was fourth despite his late crash, ahead of Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista who rounded out the top six. Nicolo Bulega was seventh, and Andrea Locatelli - who set the early pace - ended up in the gravel, and eighth on the timesheets.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Xavi Vierge rounded out the top 10.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP1 Result | Rd 11/12

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:52.344
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:52.650
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:52.778
4Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:52.994
5Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:53.229
6Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:53.247
7Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:53.291
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:53.692
9Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:53.700
10Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:54.015
11Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:54.113
12Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:54.233
13Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:54.264
14Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:54.326
15Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:54.554
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:54.595
17Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:54.972
18Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:55.496
19Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:55.671
20Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:56.343
21Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:56.854
22Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:56.982
23Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:57.255
24Luca BernardiSMRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:58.425

