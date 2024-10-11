Estoril World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Razgatlioglu dominant on Friday
Full results from the WorldSBK Friday practice sessions at the Estoril World Superbike round.
Toprak Razgatlioglu topped both WorldSBK practice sessions on Friday at the Estorl World Superbike round.
After topping the wet morning session, Razgatlioglu was fastest in the dry in the afternoon by 0.710 seconds ahead of Danilo Petrucci, while Alex Lowes rounded out the top three.
Alvaro Bautista was fourth-fastest, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Nicolo Bulega, Axel Bassani, Garrett Gerloff, Xavi Vierge, and Jonathan Rea who completed the top 10.
Although FP2 began dry, it was effectively cut short at the end by some light rain. Only Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, and Bradley Ray ventured out on wet tyres in the final couple of minutes.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP2 Result | Rd 11/12
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:37.355
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.065
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:38.074
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.247
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.249
|6
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.395
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:38.437
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:38.438
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.446
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.572
|11
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.595
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.702
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.841
|14
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.121
|15
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:39.363
|16
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.396
|17
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.428
|18
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.463
|19
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:39.529
|20
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:39.675
|21
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.877
|22
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.885
|23
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.157
|24
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:42.754
FP1
Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in WorldSBK FP1 at the Estoril World Superbike round, after a flurry of crashes late on.
As the times tumbled towards the end, there were crashes for Alex Lowes, Sam Lowes, Jonathan Rea, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Tarran Mackenzie, Ivo Lopes, and Nicolo Bulega.
Razgatlioglu was one of the riders who did not fall, and he ended the morning over 0.3 seconds clear of the field.
Danilo Petrucci was second with his final lap, ahead of Alex Lowes whose late crash came on what was set to be his fastest lap of the session.
Tarran Mackenzie was fourth despite his late crash, ahead of Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista who rounded out the top six. Nicolo Bulega was seventh, and Andrea Locatelli - who set the early pace - ended up in the gravel, and eighth on the timesheets.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Xavi Vierge rounded out the top 10.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP1 Result | Rd 11/12
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:52.344
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:52.650
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:52.778
|4
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:52.994
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:53.229
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:53.247
|7
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:53.291
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:53.692
|9
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:53.700
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:54.015
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:54.113
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:54.233
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:54.264
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:54.326
|15
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:54.554
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:54.595
|17
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:54.972
|18
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:55.496
|19
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:55.671
|20
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:56.343
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:56.854
|22
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:56.982
|23
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:57.255
|24
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:58.425