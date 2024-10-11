WorldSBK future still uncertain for Andrea Iannone: “I think my season will start in January”

The saga of Andrea Iannone’s 2025 WorldSBK contract negotiations continue this weekend in Estoril, the penultimate round of the 2024 World Superbike Championship.

Iannone’s future remains uncertain. Despite apparent desire from the Go Eleven Ducati team to continue the partnership between themselves and Iannone which began this year, Iannone himself has maintained throughout this season that he wants a factory-spec bike for 2025.

Such have been the delays, Iannone even suggested he won’t be able to make the post-race test after next week’s season-closing Jerez Round when speaking to WorldSBK.com ahead of this weekend’s Estoril Round.

“I don’t know if we’ll make the test, because, honestly, we haven’t signed anything at the moment for the future,” the Italian said.

“We’ll sign in a few days, a few weeks… it’s a surprise for everybody! I think my season will start in January.”

While Iannone arrives in Estoril still unsure of his future, he also goes to Portugal off the back of his first WorldSBK win, achieved in Aragon two weeks ago.

“Unfortunately, we only won on Saturday; we lost some performance on Sunday at Aragon,” Iannone told WorldSBK.com ahead of this weekend’s Estoril World Superbike round.

“In any case, we did a good job. We achieved many podiums, we won a race in my first year but, when I think of this, I want and need more!

“We have to be realistic. I never thought I’d fight for the first Independent rider, it was an optimistic idea because Danilo [Petrucci] has more experience than me.”