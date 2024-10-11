Official: 2025 World Superbike calendar revealed with Hungary added

The 2025 World Superbike calendar has been revealed, with the new campaign getting underway in February and Hungary added to the schedule.

The upcoming calendar doesn’t differ much from the 2024 schedule, with the season beginning on 21-23 February in Australia following two days of pre-season testing on 17-18 February.

A gap of just over a month follows until the second round of the campaign at the Algarve Circuit on 28-30 March, marking the first of two events in Portugal next year.

The legendary Assen circuit hosts the Dutch round from 11-13 April, with Cremona returning after its debut this year on 2-4 May.

The Czech round follows on 16-18 May at Most, with a month break following until the Misano round on 13-15 June, while the UK round at Donington will take up its usual July slot on the 11-13 of the month.

The inaugural Hungarian event at the new Balaton Park circuit is due to take place on 25-27 July and bring down the curtain on the first half of the season.

Balaton Park was due to feature on the 2024 calendar, but was cancelled due to the venue not being ready.

The circuit was also recently announced as a part of the MotoGP calendar for 2025, with a number of changes set to be made to the layout of the track to bring it up to standard.

The Hungarian WSBK event is subject to homologation on the current provisional 2025 schedule.

Should it go ahead, it will be the last event until September when the championship reconvenes at Magny-Course for the French round on 5-7 September.

Aragon will host a round on 26-28 September, with the second Portugal event taking place on 10-12 October at Estoril, while the season is due to finish at Jerez on 17-19 October subject to a new contract being signed.

Estoril and Jerez are the only back-to-back events listed on the 2025 calendar.

Barcelona does not feature on the 2025 calendar at this stage.

All rounds will feature WSBK and World Supersport, while World Supersport 300 will race at Algarve, Assen, Most, Misano, Magny-Cours, Aragon, Estoril and Jerez.

The World Women’s Circuit Racing Championship will have six rounds again in 2025, with the season beginning at Assen and taking in Cremona, Donington, Balaton Park, Magny-Cours and Jerez.

Full provisional 2025 WSBK calendar

21-23 February - Australia

28-30 March - Portugal (Algarve)

11-13 April - Netherlands

2-4 May - Italy (Cremona)

16-18 May - Czechia

13-15 June - Italy (Misano)

11-13 July - Britain

25-27 July - Hungary

5-7 September - France

26-28 September - Spain (Aragon)

10-12 October - Portugal (Estoril)

17-19 October - Spain (Jerez)