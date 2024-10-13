Estoril World Superbike: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of WorldSBK Race 2 from the Estoril World Superbike Round.
WorldSBK Race 2 is set to get underway at 14:00 local time.
That's win number 17 of the season for Razgatlioglu. Bulega takes second, Bautista third.
Onto the final lap now and all static at the front, but van der Mark has re-passed Iannone for fifth.
Still a five-second lead for Razgatlioglu as we enter the final two laps.
Iannone has passed van der Mark for fifth. There are 3.5s ahead of him now to Rea, so hard to see him getting much further.
Three laps to go now, and Razgatlioglu's lead is approaching five seconds.
Bautista still trailing his teammate 4.4s to Razgatlioglu. It's hard to say for sure if Bautista is just sitting behind his teammate, but he's certainly not made any attempts to pass.
Still four seconds for Razgatlioglu. Further back, Tito Rabat has retired.
Four seconds now for Razgatlioglu, and Bautista is still right with Bulega. Rea all alone in fourth, then it's van der Mark vs Iannone for fifth.
3.5s for Razgatlioglu now, and still just a few tenths between Bulega and Bautista.
Three seconds now for Razgatlioglu with Bulega still holding on ahead of Bautista.
Bautista's proximity to Bulega perhaps explained by a headshake for the Italian exiting turn six on lap 10. By thr end of lap 11, Bautista is still there and Razgatlioglu still leads by 2.5s.
Razgatlioglu's lead now over two seconds, and Bulega isn't dropping Bautista.
Iker Lecuona has crashed out, meaning Rea is now fourth and Michael van der Mark is up to fifth.
Andrea Locatelli has crashed out. Lecuona now up to fourth.
Bulega now up to second after passing Bautista at turn seven, but Razgatlioglu's lead is now up to almost 1.5 seconds.
Bautista now under pressure from Bulega, as Razgatlioglu's lead edges up towards a second.
Razgatlioglu leads after Bautista went wide at turn six. They're beginning to drop Bulega, too.
Bautista continues to lead but a move from Razgatlioglu at turn seven has seen him move up to second. Bulega drafts him in the straight but Razgatlioglu out-brakes him for turn one.
Top three pulling away now from Locatelli in fourth, Bautista still from Bulega and Razgatlioglu.
Sam Lowes and Tarran Mackenzie have both crashed out.
Bautista leads still, narrowly, from Bulega. Razgatlioglu drafts Locatelli and makes the move for third at turn one.
Bautista leads now from Bulega, who passed Locatelli for second in the straight. Razgatlioglu to fourth past Rea at turn one beginning lap three.
Bautista leads from Locatelli and Bulega over the line, and Rea has pushed Razgatlioglu to fifth.
It's lights out in Estoril for WorldSBK Race 2, and it's Alvaro Bautista who's made the holeshot ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Razgatlioglu third and Bulega fourth.
The riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of Race 2.