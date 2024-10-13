Estoril World Superbike Race 2 Results: Razgatlioglu dominant again

Full results from WorldSBK Race 2 at the Estoril World Superbike round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

It was another victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu in WorldSBK Race 2 at the Estoril World Superbike round.

The Turkish rider dropped to fifth at the start, but was in the lead by lap seven when Alvaro Bautista - who made the holeshot and led from the start - ran wide at turn seven.

Nicolo Bulega soon passed Bautista, too, but ultimately didn't have the pace to go with Razgatlioglu.

Instead, Bulega had to focus rearwards, as Bautista remained in close proximity. Bautista never made an attempt to pass his teammate, though, throughout the second half of the race. Bulega finished second, and Bautista third.

Jonathan Rea was a lonely fourth, marking his best dry weather result in a full-distance race on the Yamaha, and finishing three seconds ahead of Michael van der Mark who rounded out the top five.

Xavi Vierge was sixth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Iannone, the latter having been as high as fifth before dropping back in the final laps.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Axel Bassani rounded out the top 10.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Race 2 Result | Rd 11/12

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R3.866
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R3.998
4Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R112.005
5Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR15.209
6Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R15.792
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R16.914
8Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R17.371
9Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R19.129
10Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR19.966
11Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR22.007
12Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR22.067
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R131.487
14Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R131.882
15Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R41.552
16Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R142.305
17Luca BernardiSMRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:06.825
DNFAndrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFIker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFGarrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RRDNF
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFTito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RRDNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Jonathan Rea: Yamaha adaptation has taken“a lot longer than I expected”
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “very angry” to lose Estoril WorldSBK Superpole Race
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
BSB
Results
3h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown Finale) - Race Results (3)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown,
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown,
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Valentino Rossi told “it doesn’t help now” to hammer Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
4h ago
Red Bull brain drain not “normal” amid “nobody will be left” warning
Red Bull
Red Bull

More News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Yamaha tech boss pinpoints key trait he’ll bring from Ducati
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
News
6h ago
Bizarre Lance Stroll analysis - “non-existent, I wouldn’t know that he raced!”
Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll
BSB
News
6h ago
Kyle Ryde wins 2024 British Superbike Championship
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
Results
7h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown Finale) - Race Results (2)
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
7h ago
Estoril World Superbike: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega leads Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose