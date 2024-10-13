Estoril World Superbike Race 2 Results: Razgatlioglu dominant again

It was another victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu in WorldSBK Race 2 at the Estoril World Superbike round.

The Turkish rider dropped to fifth at the start, but was in the lead by lap seven when Alvaro Bautista - who made the holeshot and led from the start - ran wide at turn seven.

Nicolo Bulega soon passed Bautista, too, but ultimately didn't have the pace to go with Razgatlioglu.

Instead, Bulega had to focus rearwards, as Bautista remained in close proximity. Bautista never made an attempt to pass his teammate, though, throughout the second half of the race. Bulega finished second, and Bautista third.

Jonathan Rea was a lonely fourth, marking his best dry weather result in a full-distance race on the Yamaha, and finishing three seconds ahead of Michael van der Mark who rounded out the top five.

Xavi Vierge was sixth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Iannone, the latter having been as high as fifth before dropping back in the final laps.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Axel Bassani rounded out the top 10.