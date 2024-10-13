Estoril World Superbike Race 2 Results: Razgatlioglu dominant again
Full results from WorldSBK Race 2 at the Estoril World Superbike round.
It was another victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu in WorldSBK Race 2 at the Estoril World Superbike round.
The Turkish rider dropped to fifth at the start, but was in the lead by lap seven when Alvaro Bautista - who made the holeshot and led from the start - ran wide at turn seven.
Nicolo Bulega soon passed Bautista, too, but ultimately didn't have the pace to go with Razgatlioglu.
Instead, Bulega had to focus rearwards, as Bautista remained in close proximity. Bautista never made an attempt to pass his teammate, though, throughout the second half of the race. Bulega finished second, and Bautista third.
Jonathan Rea was a lonely fourth, marking his best dry weather result in a full-distance race on the Yamaha, and finishing three seconds ahead of Michael van der Mark who rounded out the top five.
Xavi Vierge was sixth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Iannone, the latter having been as high as fifth before dropping back in the final laps.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Axel Bassani rounded out the top 10.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Race 2 Result | Rd 11/12
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3.866
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3.998
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|12.005
|5
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|15.209
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|15.792
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.914
|8
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|17.371
|9
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|19.129
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|19.966
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|22.007
|12
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|22.067
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|31.487
|14
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|31.882
|15
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|41.552
|16
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|42.305
|17
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:06.825
|DNF
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF