Jonathan Rea blasts “silly” Nicolo Bulega after Estoril WorldSBK Race 1 battle

“I’ll have to see him after about that, because it’s not nice calling me out for that.”

Jonathan Rea, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Jonathan Rea has branded Nicolo Bulega as “silly” after their battle in Estoril WorldSBK Race 1.

Rea and Bulega battled early in Race 1, with the major flashpoint between the two coming on lap three when Bulega ran wide at turn one, opening the door for Rea to try to pass him at turn two, and the Italian ended up running off-track on the exit of the second corner.

“It was very hard to fight with him [Jonathan Rea] today,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com after Race 1 in Estoril, “because if you overtake him, the next corner for sure he will try to overtake you again.

“At turn two, he was a bit aggressive and pushed me outside [the track], and I lose a lot of positions. I said ‘Okay, you have to stay calm, try to recover’.”

Bulega did recover to second place, and showed good speed to come back from eighth. He said it was “fun to recover and make some overtakes,” but that it’s “Better to not say what I think when I was in the back.”

Rea had a different perspective on the incident, and didn’t accept any “responsibility”.

“It’s kind of silly for him, on the outside, to tip in over the top of me,” Rea explained to WorldSBK.com.

“So, I don’t accept any responsibility for that, to be fair.

“He went a bit deep in turn one, I got alongside him; going into turn two, he didn’t want to give up, I had right of way.

“I wasn’t going to stop and say ‘go ahead, here you go, mate’.

“I’ll have to see him after about that, because it’s not nice calling me out for that.”

Read More

Latest News

BSB
Results
13m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown Finale) - Race Results (3)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown,
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown,
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
33m ago
Valentino Rossi told “it doesn’t help now” to hammer Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
33m ago
Red Bull brain drain not “normal” amid “nobody will be left” warning
Red Bull
Red Bull
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Yamaha tech boss pinpoints key trait he’ll bring from Ducati
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
News
2h ago
Bizarre Lance Stroll analysis - “non-existent, I wouldn’t know that he raced!”
Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll

More News

BSB
News
2h ago
Kyle Ryde wins 2024 British Superbike Championship
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
Results
3h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown Finale) - Race Results (2)
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
3h ago
Estoril World Superbike: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega leads Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
4h ago
Estoril World Superbike Race 2 Results: Razgatlioglu dominant again
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo “thought about changing teams” while leading championship
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo