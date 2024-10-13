Estoril World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Bulega beats Razgatlioglu

Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Estoril World Superbike round .

Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega was victorious in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Estoril World Superbike round, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu on the final lap.

Bulega didn't get the best start, but was able to cut his way through the pack quickly and was second by the end of lap three.

From there, he was able to keep Razgatlioglu in his sights, and never let the championship leader get away by much more than half-a-second.

A fastest lap of the race on lap nine of 10 brought Bulega within range, and despite an excellent last lap from Razgatlioglu that never opened the door for Bulega to make the move, the Italian was able to get a better run off the final corner and beat Razgatlioglu to the line by 0.003 seconds.

Alvaro Bautista took third place despite dropping to 13th on the first lap. Unfortunately for Bautista, by the time he passed Andrea Locatelli for third, he was already three seconds adrift of the leaders.

Locatelli was fourth in the end, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, Alex Lowes, Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona, and Andrea Iannone who took the final point in ninth. Scott Redding rounded out the top 10.

Jonathan Rea was fighting inside the top five at the start, but had faded towards the back end of the top 10 before crashing out at turn 10. He remounted and finished 22nd.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Superpole Race Result | Rd 11/12

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR0.003
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R4.253
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R15.623
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R7.161
6Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR7.192
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R8.157
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R9.672
9Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R11.822
10Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR12.345
11Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR12.613
12Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR13.575
13Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR13.772
14Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R14.264
15Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R15.051
16Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R115.432
17Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR15.542
18Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R118.018
19Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R21.003
20Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R24.271
21Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R124.714
22Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R127.011
23Luca BernardiSMRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R139.701

