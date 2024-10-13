Estoril World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Bulega beats Razgatlioglu

Nicolo Bulega was victorious in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Estoril World Superbike round, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu on the final lap.

Bulega didn't get the best start, but was able to cut his way through the pack quickly and was second by the end of lap three.

From there, he was able to keep Razgatlioglu in his sights, and never let the championship leader get away by much more than half-a-second.

A fastest lap of the race on lap nine of 10 brought Bulega within range, and despite an excellent last lap from Razgatlioglu that never opened the door for Bulega to make the move, the Italian was able to get a better run off the final corner and beat Razgatlioglu to the line by 0.003 seconds.

Alvaro Bautista took third place despite dropping to 13th on the first lap. Unfortunately for Bautista, by the time he passed Andrea Locatelli for third, he was already three seconds adrift of the leaders.

Locatelli was fourth in the end, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, Alex Lowes, Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona, and Andrea Iannone who took the final point in ninth. Scott Redding rounded out the top 10.

Jonathan Rea was fighting inside the top five at the start, but had faded towards the back end of the top 10 before crashing out at turn 10. He remounted and finished 22nd.