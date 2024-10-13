Estoril World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Bulega beats Razgatlioglu
Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Estoril World Superbike round .
Nicolo Bulega was victorious in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Estoril World Superbike round, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu on the final lap.
Bulega didn't get the best start, but was able to cut his way through the pack quickly and was second by the end of lap three.
From there, he was able to keep Razgatlioglu in his sights, and never let the championship leader get away by much more than half-a-second.
A fastest lap of the race on lap nine of 10 brought Bulega within range, and despite an excellent last lap from Razgatlioglu that never opened the door for Bulega to make the move, the Italian was able to get a better run off the final corner and beat Razgatlioglu to the line by 0.003 seconds.
Alvaro Bautista took third place despite dropping to 13th on the first lap. Unfortunately for Bautista, by the time he passed Andrea Locatelli for third, he was already three seconds adrift of the leaders.
Locatelli was fourth in the end, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, Alex Lowes, Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona, and Andrea Iannone who took the final point in ninth. Scott Redding rounded out the top 10.
Jonathan Rea was fighting inside the top five at the start, but had faded towards the back end of the top 10 before crashing out at turn 10. He remounted and finished 22nd.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Superpole Race Result | Rd 11/12
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|0.003
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4.253
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|5.623
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7.161
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|7.192
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|8.157
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9.672
|9
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11.822
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|12.345
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|12.613
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|13.575
|13
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|13.772
|14
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|14.264
|15
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15.051
|16
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|15.432
|17
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|15.542
|18
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|18.018
|19
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|21.003
|20
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|24.271
|21
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|24.714
|22
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|27.011
|23
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|39.701