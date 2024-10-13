Estoril World Superbike Warm Up Results: Alex Lowes tops damp Sunday morning

Full results from the WorldSBK Warm Up session at the Estoril World Superbike round.

Alex Lowes, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Alex Lowes topped the Warm Up session for the Estoril World Superbike round, which once again saw the riders faced with damp track conditions.

Only 10 riders set lap times and those who were towards the top of the times were out on slicks, but the times were around five seconds off the fastest lap of Race 1 set by Toprak Razgatlioglu, indicating the state of the track.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Warm Up Result | Rd 11/12

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:42.132
2Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.571
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:42.795
4Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:43.040
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:43.173
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:43.953
7Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:45.122
8Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:46.380
9Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:50.654
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:58.474
11Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
12Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
13Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
14Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set
15Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set
16Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set
17Luca BernardiSMRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
18Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
19Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
20Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
21Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
22Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set
23Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set

