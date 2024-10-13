Estoril World Superbike Warm Up Results: Alex Lowes tops damp Sunday morning
Full results from the WorldSBK Warm Up session at the Estoril World Superbike round.
Alex Lowes topped the Warm Up session for the Estoril World Superbike round, which once again saw the riders faced with damp track conditions.
Only 10 riders set lap times and those who were towards the top of the times were out on slicks, but the times were around five seconds off the fastest lap of Race 1 set by Toprak Razgatlioglu, indicating the state of the track.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Warm Up Result | Rd 11/12
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:42.132
|2
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.571
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:42.795
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:43.040
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:43.173
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:43.953
|7
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:45.122
|8
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:46.380
|9
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.654
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:58.474
|11
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|13
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|14
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set
|16
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set
|17
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|18
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|19
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|20
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|21
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|22
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set
|23
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set