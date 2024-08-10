Portuguese World Superbike: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
Live updates from Race 1 at the Portuguese WorldSBK.
Toprak Razgatlioglu starts from pole position for WorldSBK Race 1 in Portimao as he looks to equal the record of consecutive race wins, currently standing at 11.
Razgatlioglu wins! He equals the record for consecutive race wins in WorldSBK with his 11th straight victory. Bautista second and Petrucci third complete the podium.
Razgatlioglu now almost 1.5 seconds clear onto the final lap, as the major battle now seems to be for fourth, with Gerloff looking to hang on from Lowes.
It's a 1.1-second lead for Razgatlioglu with two laps to go. Bautista still has a chance, but he might be needing a mistake from the leader.
Bautista now up to second, passing Petrucci at turn two, and has three laps to catch Razgatlioglu, who's just under a second clear.
The top three continue to pull away as we move into the final three laps, and Razgatlioglu is maybe just putting in a final break away now.
Little change on lap 15, but the front three are pulling away again.
Petrucci responds on lap 14, and cuts the gap to half-a-second. Still four riders at least in this, with Lowes and Gerloff still somewhat in the game.
Bautista up to third past van der Mark at the beginning of lap 14. A quick pass on Petrucci could keep him in the frame for victory.
Toprak is streaking away now. He's 0.7 clear at the end of lap 13.
Razgatlioglu again through at turn one, and makes it stick this time.
We seem to have a lead group of four now, as Petrucci and Razgatlioglu are caught by van der Mark and Bautista, with a small gap then to Lowes and Gerloff.
Razgatlioglu to the front again, but Petrucci comes back again! This time at turn three. Nine laps to go.
Make that fourth - Bautista passes Lowes for third at turn three! He's still in the fight for the win, only 1.2 seconds off the win with 10 laps to go.
Bautista now up to fifth as Petrucci continues to lead at the end of lap 10.
Razgatlioglu passes Petrucci at turn one on lap 10, but as Lowes earlier Petrucci responds at turn two.
Lowes really being held up by van der Mark, and he makes his move at turns 10/11. Almost a second ahead of him to Razgatlioglu now, 13 to go.
Petrucci still leads at the end of lap seven, as Philipp Oettl is black-flagged after entering pit lane.
Razgatlioglu back up to second at turn one on lap seven, as van der Mark passes Lowes for third, too.
Razgatlioglu wide at turn five! Having just taken second from Lowes, he gives it straight back.
Bautista now up to ninth by the end of lap five, as Razgatlioglu passes Lowes for second.
Petrucci hits the front, going from third to first at turn one on lap five. Lowes second, Razgatlioglu third.
What a save from Rea! He lost the front at turn 13 but somehow picked the bike up and only dropped to seventh.
Razgatlioglu fires on the inside of Lowes at turn one on lap four, but Lowes responds at turn two. It's game on in Portimao!
Rea now past Bulega too as the Italian falls further backwards on lap three.