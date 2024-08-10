Michael van der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Remy Gardner, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Michael van der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Remy Gardner, 2024 Portuguese…
© Gold & Goose
LIVE

Portuguese World Superbike: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES

Live updates from Race 1 at the Portuguese WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu starts from pole position for WorldSBK Race 1 in Portimao as he looks to equal the record of consecutive race wins, currently standing at 11.

10 Aug 2024
18:47

Portuguese World Superbike Race 1 results.

18:34

Razgatlioglu wins! He equals the record for consecutive race wins in WorldSBK with his 11th straight victory. Bautista second and Petrucci third complete the podium.

18:33

Razgatlioglu now almost 1.5 seconds clear onto the final lap, as the major battle now seems to be for fourth, with Gerloff looking to hang on from Lowes.

18:31

It's a 1.1-second lead for Razgatlioglu with two laps to go. Bautista still has a chance, but he might be needing a mistake from the leader.

18:30

Bautista now up to second, passing Petrucci at turn two, and has three laps to catch Razgatlioglu, who's just under a second clear.

18:29

The top three continue to pull away as we move into the final three laps, and Razgatlioglu is maybe just putting in a final break away now.

18:26

Little change on lap 15, but the front three are pulling away again.

18:24

Petrucci responds on lap 14, and cuts the gap to half-a-second. Still four riders at least in this, with Lowes and Gerloff still somewhat in the game.

18:23

Bautista up to third past van der Mark at the beginning of lap 14. A quick pass on Petrucci could keep him in the frame for victory.

18:22

Toprak is streaking away now. He's 0.7 clear at the end of lap 13.

18:21

Razgatlioglu again through at turn one, and makes it stick this time.

18:21

We seem to have a lead group of four now, as Petrucci and Razgatlioglu are caught by van der Mark and Bautista, with a small gap then to Lowes and Gerloff.

18:20

Razgatlioglu to the front again, but Petrucci comes back again! This time at turn three. Nine laps to go.

18:18

Make that fourth - Bautista passes Lowes for third at turn three! He's still in the fight for the win, only 1.2 seconds off the win with 10 laps to go.

18:18

Bautista now up to fifth as Petrucci continues to lead at the end of lap 10.

18:16

Razgatlioglu passes Petrucci at turn one on lap 10, but as Lowes earlier Petrucci responds at turn two.

18:14

Lowes really being held up by van der Mark, and he makes his move at turns 10/11. Almost a second ahead of him to Razgatlioglu now, 13 to go.

18:13

Petrucci still leads at the end of lap seven, as Philipp Oettl is black-flagged after entering pit lane.

18:11

Razgatlioglu back up to second at turn one on lap seven, as van der Mark passes Lowes for third, too.

18:10

Razgatlioglu wide at turn five! Having just taken second from Lowes, he gives it straight back.

18:09

Bautista now up to ninth by the end of lap five, as Razgatlioglu passes Lowes for second.

18:08

Petrucci hits the front, going from third to first at turn one on lap five. Lowes second, Razgatlioglu third.

18:07

What a save from Rea! He lost the front at turn 13 but somehow picked the bike up and only dropped to seventh.

18:06

Razgatlioglu fires on the inside of Lowes at turn one on lap four, but Lowes responds at turn two. It's game on in Portimao!

18:06

Rea now past Bulega too as the Italian falls further backwards on lap three.