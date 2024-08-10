Portuguese World Superbike Race (1) Results: Razgatlioglu equals win record

Toprak Razgatlioglu stormed an 11th straight victory in WorldSBK, equalling the consecutive wins record for the series.

Race 1 at Portimao began with Alex Lowes at the front, but after he was passed for the lead by Danilo Petrucci he began slipping back until he eventually finished fifth.

At the front, Petrucci led much of the middle of the race, but was passed by Razgatlioglu in the final laps. Although he wasn't as dominant as in recent races, Razgatlioglu was able to win by over a second, and by the time he reached the flag it was Alvaro Bautista who had made his way into second.

Bautista had started sixth, but was 13th after the first sector on lap one, meaning he had more work to do than he anticipated to get back to the front.

Ultimately, he missed the late pace of Razgatlioglu to deny him that historic win, but it was an upturn in performance compared to recent rounds.

Garrett Gerloff took his best finish of the season in fourth place, while things were much different for Philipp Oettl, who was disqualified after re-entering the track having parked in the garage when he entered pit lane in the opening laps of the race.