Portuguese World Superbike Race (1) Results: Razgatlioglu equals win record
Results from WorldSBK Race 1 at the 2024 Portuguese World Superbike round.
Toprak Razgatlioglu stormed an 11th straight victory in WorldSBK, equalling the consecutive wins record for the series.
Race 1 at Portimao began with Alex Lowes at the front, but after he was passed for the lead by Danilo Petrucci he began slipping back until he eventually finished fifth.
At the front, Petrucci led much of the middle of the race, but was passed by Razgatlioglu in the final laps. Although he wasn't as dominant as in recent races, Razgatlioglu was able to win by over a second, and by the time he reached the flag it was Alvaro Bautista who had made his way into second.
Bautista had started sixth, but was 13th after the first sector on lap one, meaning he had more work to do than he anticipated to get back to the front.
Ultimately, he missed the late pace of Razgatlioglu to deny him that historic win, but it was an upturn in performance compared to recent rounds.
Garrett Gerloff took his best finish of the season in fourth place, while things were much different for Philipp Oettl, who was disqualified after re-entering the track having parked in the garage when he entered pit lane in the opening laps of the race.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Race 1 Result | Rd 7/13
Pos
Rider
Nat.
WorldSBK Team
Superbike
Timing
1
Toprak Razgatlioglu
TUR
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
WIN
2
Alvaro Bautista
ESP
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
0.780
3
Danilo Petrucci
ITA
Barni Spark Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1.450
4
Garrett Gerloff
USA
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
4.313
5
Alex Lowes
GBR
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
4.690
6
Michael van der Mark
NED
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
4.963
7
Nicolo Bulega
ITA
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
5.496
8
Axel Bassani
ITA
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
11.782
9
Dominique Aegerter
SUI
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
13.108
10
Remy Gardner
AUS
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
13.740
11
Andrea Locatelli
ITA
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
14.137
12
Iker Lecuona
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
15.424
13
Xavi Vierge
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
16.007
14
Tito Rabat
ESP
Puccetti Racing
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
17.886
15
Jonathan Rea
GBR
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
18.459
16
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
ITA
Motocorsa Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
18.491
17
Bradley Ray
GBR
Motoxracing Yamaha
Yamaha R1
19.191
18
Hafizh Syahrin
MAS
JDT Racing Team
Ducati Panigale V4 R
40.761
19
Ivo Lopes
POR
Petronas MIE Racing Team
Honda CBR1000RR-R
49.967
20
Adam Norrodin
MAS
Petronas MIE Racing Team
Honda CBR1000RR-R
59.791
DNF
Andrea Iannone
ITA
Team Go Eleven
Ducati Panigale V4 R
DNF
DNF
Scott Redding
GBR
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
DNF
DSQ
Philipp Oettl
GER
GMT94 Yamaha
Yamaha R1
DSQ