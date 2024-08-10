Portuguese World Superbike Race (1) Results: Razgatlioglu equals win record

Results from WorldSBK Race 1 at the 2024 Portuguese World Superbike round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu stormed an 11th straight victory in WorldSBK, equalling the consecutive wins record for the series.

Race 1 at Portimao began with Alex Lowes at the front, but after he was passed for the lead by Danilo Petrucci he began slipping back until he eventually finished fifth.

At the front, Petrucci led much of the middle of the race, but was passed by Razgatlioglu in the final laps. Although he wasn't as dominant as in recent races, Razgatlioglu was able to win by over a second, and by the time he reached the flag it was Alvaro Bautista who had made his way into second.

Bautista had started sixth, but was 13th after the first sector on lap one, meaning he had more work to do than he anticipated to get back to the front.

Ultimately, he missed the late pace of Razgatlioglu to deny him that historic win, but it was an upturn in performance compared to recent rounds.

Garrett Gerloff took his best finish of the season in fourth place, while things were much different for Philipp Oettl, who was disqualified after re-entering the track having parked in the garage when he entered pit lane in the opening laps of the race.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Race 1 Result | Rd 7/13

Pos

Rider

Nat.

WorldSBK Team

Superbike

Timing

1

Toprak Razgatlioglu

TUR

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

BMW M 1000 RR

WIN

2

Alvaro Bautista

ESP

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ducati Panigale V4 R

0.780

3

Danilo Petrucci

ITA

Barni Spark Racing

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1.450

4

Garrett Gerloff

USA

Bonovo Action BMW

BMW M 1000 RR

4.313

5

Alex Lowes

GBR

Kawasaki Racing Team

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

4.690

6

Michael van der Mark

NED

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

BMW M 1000 RR

4.963

7

Nicolo Bulega

ITA

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ducati Panigale V4 R

5.496

8

Axel Bassani

ITA

Kawasaki Racing Team

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

11.782

9

Dominique Aegerter

SUI

GYTR GRT Yamaha

Yamaha R1

13.108

10

Remy Gardner

AUS

GYTR GRT Yamaha

Yamaha R1

13.740

11

Andrea Locatelli

ITA

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Yamaha R1

14.137

12

Iker Lecuona

ESP

Team HRC

Honda CBR1000RR-R

15.424

13

Xavi Vierge

ESP

Team HRC

Honda CBR1000RR-R

16.007

14

Tito Rabat

ESP

Puccetti Racing

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

17.886

15

Jonathan Rea

GBR

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Yamaha R1

18.459

16

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

ITA

Motocorsa Racing

Ducati Panigale V4 R

18.491

17

Bradley Ray

GBR

Motoxracing Yamaha

Yamaha R1

19.191

18

Hafizh Syahrin

MAS

JDT Racing Team

Ducati Panigale V4 R

40.761

19

Ivo Lopes

POR

Petronas MIE Racing Team

Honda CBR1000RR-R

49.967

20

Adam Norrodin

MAS

Petronas MIE Racing Team

Honda CBR1000RR-R

59.791

DNF

Andrea Iannone

ITA

Team Go Eleven

Ducati Panigale V4 R

DNF

DNF

Scott Redding

GBR

Bonovo Action BMW

BMW M 1000 RR

DNF

DSQ

Philipp Oettl

GER

GMT94 Yamaha

Yamaha R1

DSQ

Portuguese World Superbike Race (1) Results: Razgatlioglu equals win record
