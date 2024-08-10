Portuguese World Superbike Superpole Results: Razgatlioglu on pole, 15 riders within a second

Toprak Razgatlioglu set pole position for Race 1 and the Superpole Race at this weekend’s Portuguese World Superbike round, beating Alex Lowes to the top spot by over 0.1 seconds.

Razgatlioglu was immediately fastest in Superpole and immediately into the 1:39s on his first run. His second run was what secured him pole position, though, as he dropped his time to a 1:39.783, just outside the pole record set by Jonathan Rea in 2022.

Perhaps the most dramatic rider in Superpole, though, was Iker Lecona, who crashed twice and qualified 23rd and last as a result.

Lecuona’s teammate couldn’t do dramatically better for Honda, as he qualified only 13th.

By comparison, every other manufacturer had at least one bike in the top 10. Razgatlioglu was of course on pole for BMW, as well as Michael van der Mark in fifth and Garrett Gerloff ninth; Danilo Petrucci was third for Ducati, who also had Nicolo Bulega in fourth and Alvaro Bautista fifth; Alex Lowes was second for Kawasaki; and Yamaha had Andrea Locatelli seventh, Jonathan Rea eighth, and Dominique Aegerter 10th.