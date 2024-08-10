Portuguese World Superbike Superpole Results: Razgatlioglu on pole, 15 riders within a second
Results from the WorldSBK Superpole session at the 2024 Portuguese World Superbike round.
Toprak Razgatlioglu set pole position for Race 1 and the Superpole Race at this weekend’s Portuguese World Superbike round, beating Alex Lowes to the top spot by over 0.1 seconds.
Razgatlioglu was immediately fastest in Superpole and immediately into the 1:39s on his first run. His second run was what secured him pole position, though, as he dropped his time to a 1:39.783, just outside the pole record set by Jonathan Rea in 2022.
Perhaps the most dramatic rider in Superpole, though, was Iker Lecona, who crashed twice and qualified 23rd and last as a result.
Lecuona’s teammate couldn’t do dramatically better for Honda, as he qualified only 13th.
By comparison, every other manufacturer had at least one bike in the top 10. Razgatlioglu was of course on pole for BMW, as well as Michael van der Mark in fifth and Garrett Gerloff ninth; Danilo Petrucci was third for Ducati, who also had Nicolo Bulega in fourth and Alvaro Bautista fifth; Alex Lowes was second for Kawasaki; and Yamaha had Andrea Locatelli seventh, Jonathan Rea eighth, and Dominique Aegerter 10th.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Superpole Result | Rd 7/13
Pos
Rider
Nat.
WorldSBK Team
Superbike
Timing
1
Toprak Razgatlioglu
TUR
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
1:39.783
2
Alex Lowes
GBR
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:39.887
3
Danilo Petrucci
ITA
Barni Spark Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:39.971
4
Nicolo Bulega
ITA
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:40.127
5
Michael van der Mark
NED
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
1:40.246
6
Alvaro Bautista
ESP
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:40.361
7
Andrea Locatelli
ITA
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:40.386
8
Jonathan Rea
GBR
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:40.398
9
Garrett Gerloff
USA
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
1:40.471
10
Dominique Aegerter
SUI
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:40.505
11
Tito Rabat
ESP
Puccetti Racing
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:40.518
12
Axel Bassani
ITA
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:40.538
13
Xavi Vierge
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:40.592
14
Remy Gardner
AUS
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:40.608
15
Andrea Iannone
ITA
Team Go Eleven
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:40.775
16
Scott Redding
GBR
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
1:40.813
17
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
ITA
Motocorsa Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:40.849
18
Bradley Ray
GBR
Motoxracing Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:40.983
19
Hafizh Syahrin
MAS
JDT Racing Team
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:41.512
20
Philipp Oettl
GER
GMT94 Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.621
21
Adam Norrodin
MAS
Petronas MIE Racing Team
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:42.769
22
Ivo Lopes
POR
Petronas MIE Racing Team
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:43.181
23
Iker Lecuona
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:43.308