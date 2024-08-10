Portuguese World Superbike Superpole Results: Razgatlioglu on pole, 15 riders within a second

Results from the WorldSBK Superpole session at the 2024 Portuguese World Superbike round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu set pole position for Race 1 and the Superpole Race at this weekend’s Portuguese World Superbike round, beating Alex Lowes to the top spot by over 0.1 seconds.

Razgatlioglu was immediately fastest in Superpole and immediately into the 1:39s on his first run. His second run was what secured him pole position, though, as he dropped his time to a 1:39.783, just outside the pole record set by Jonathan Rea in 2022.

Perhaps the most dramatic rider in Superpole, though, was Iker Lecona, who crashed twice and qualified 23rd and last as a result.

Lecuona’s teammate couldn’t do dramatically better for Honda, as he qualified only 13th.

By comparison, every other manufacturer had at least one bike in the top 10. Razgatlioglu was of course on pole for BMW, as well as Michael van der Mark in fifth and Garrett Gerloff ninth; Danilo Petrucci was third for Ducati, who also had Nicolo Bulega in fourth and Alvaro Bautista fifth; Alex Lowes was second for Kawasaki; and Yamaha had Andrea Locatelli seventh, Jonathan Rea eighth, and Dominique Aegerter 10th.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Superpole Result | Rd 7/13

Pos

Rider

Nat.

WorldSBK Team

Superbike

Timing

1

Toprak Razgatlioglu

TUR

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

BMW M 1000 RR

1:39.783

2

Alex Lowes

GBR

Kawasaki Racing Team

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

1:39.887

3

Danilo Petrucci

ITA

Barni Spark Racing

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:39.971

4

Nicolo Bulega

ITA

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:40.127

5

Michael van der Mark

NED

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

BMW M 1000 RR

1:40.246

6

Alvaro Bautista

ESP

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:40.361

7

Andrea Locatelli

ITA

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:40.386

8

Jonathan Rea

GBR

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:40.398

9

Garrett Gerloff

USA

Bonovo Action BMW

BMW M 1000 RR

1:40.471

10

Dominique Aegerter

SUI

GYTR GRT Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:40.505

11

Tito Rabat

ESP

Puccetti Racing

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

1:40.518

12

Axel Bassani

ITA

Kawasaki Racing Team

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

1:40.538

13

Xavi Vierge

ESP

Team HRC

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:40.592

14

Remy Gardner

AUS

GYTR GRT Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:40.608

15

Andrea Iannone

ITA

Team Go Eleven

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:40.775

16

Scott Redding

GBR

Bonovo Action BMW

BMW M 1000 RR

1:40.813

17

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

ITA

Motocorsa Racing

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:40.849

18

Bradley Ray

GBR

Motoxracing Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:40.983

19

Hafizh Syahrin

MAS

JDT Racing Team

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:41.512

20

Philipp Oettl

GER

GMT94 Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:41.621

21

Adam Norrodin

MAS

Petronas MIE Racing Team

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:42.769

22

Ivo Lopes

POR

Petronas MIE Racing Team

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:43.181

23

Iker Lecuona

ESP

Team HRC

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:43.308

