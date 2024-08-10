Portuguese World Superbike FP3 Results: Petrucci fastest in final practice
Results from the pre-qualifying FP3 session at the Portuguese World Superbike round.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | FP3 Result | Rd 7/13
Pos
Rider
Nat.
WorldSBK Team
Superbike
Timing
1
Danilo Petrucci
ITA
Barni Spark Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:40.316
2
Alex Lowes
GBR
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:40.570
3
Alvaro Bautista
ESP
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:40.576
4
Toprak Razgatlioglu
TUR
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
1:40.581
5
Michael van der Mark
NED
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
1:40.765
6
Iker Lecuona
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:40.771
7
Nicolo Bulega
ITA
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:40.796
8
Jonathan Rea
GBR
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:40.941
9
Scott Redding
GBR
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
1:40.951
10
Xavi Vierge
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:40.975
11
Dominique Aegerter
SUI
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.037
12
Remy Gardner
AUS
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.057
13
Andrea Iannone
ITA
Team Go Eleven
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:41.077
14
Garrett Gerloff
USA
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
1:41.235
15
Andrea Locatelli
ITA
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.262
16
Bradley Ray
GBR
Motoxracing Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.405
17
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
ITA
Motocorsa Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:41.460
18
Axel Bassani
ITA
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:41.468
19
Tito Rabat
ESP
Puccetti Racing
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:41.573
20
Philipp Oettl
GER
GMT94 Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.836
21
Hafizh Syahrin
MAS
JDT Racing Team
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:41.898
22
Ivo Lopes
POR
Petronas MIE Racing Team
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:43.155
23
Adam Norrodin
MAS
Petronas MIE Racing Team
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:43.191
Danilo Petrucci topped a relatively uneventful WorldSBK FP3 in Portimao, continuing his strong form from Friday. Similarly, Alvaro Bautista finished third, while Alex Lowes vaulted himself up into second place.
Toprak Razgatlioglu got a full session in, but was unable to go better than fourth; his BMW teammate Michael van der Mark rounded out the top five.
There was encouragement for Honda, with Iker Lecuona in sixth and Xavi Vierge 10th, while Jonathan Rea was the top-placed Yamaha in eighth place, just behind Nicolo Bulega.