Portuguese World Superbike FP3 Results: Petrucci fastest in final practice

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | FP3 Result | Rd 7/13 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.316 2 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:40.570 3 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.576 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:40.581 5 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:40.765 6 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.771 7 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.796 8 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Prometeon Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.941 9 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW BMW M 1000 RR 1:40.951 10 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.975 11 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.037 12 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.057 13 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:41.077 14 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW BMW M 1000 RR 1:41.235 15 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Prometeon Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.262 16 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.405 17 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:41.460 18 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:41.468 19 Tito Rabat ESP Puccetti Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:41.573 20 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.836 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAS JDT Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:41.898 22 Ivo Lopes POR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:43.155 23 Adam Norrodin MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:43.191

Danilo Petrucci topped a relatively uneventful WorldSBK FP3 in Portimao, continuing his strong form from Friday. Similarly, Alvaro Bautista finished third, while Alex Lowes vaulted himself up into second place.

Toprak Razgatlioglu got a full session in, but was unable to go better than fourth; his BMW teammate Michael van der Mark rounded out the top five.

There was encouragement for Honda, with Iker Lecuona in sixth and Xavi Vierge 10th, while Jonathan Rea was the top-placed Yamaha in eighth place, just behind Nicolo Bulega.