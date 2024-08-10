Portuguese World Superbike FP3 Results: Petrucci fastest in final practice

Results from the pre-qualifying FP3 session at the Portuguese World Superbike round.

Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | FP3 Result | Rd 7/13

Pos

Rider

Nat.

WorldSBK Team

Superbike

Timing

1

Danilo Petrucci

ITA

Barni Spark Racing

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:40.316

2

Alex Lowes

GBR

Kawasaki Racing Team

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

1:40.570

3

Alvaro Bautista

ESP

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:40.576

4

Toprak Razgatlioglu

TUR

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

BMW M 1000 RR

1:40.581

5

Michael van der Mark

NED

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

BMW M 1000 RR

1:40.765

6

Iker Lecuona

ESP

Team HRC

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:40.771

7

Nicolo Bulega

ITA

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:40.796

8

Jonathan Rea

GBR

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:40.941

9

Scott Redding

GBR

Bonovo Action BMW

BMW M 1000 RR

1:40.951

10

Xavi Vierge

ESP

Team HRC

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:40.975

11

Dominique Aegerter

SUI

GYTR GRT Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:41.037

12

Remy Gardner

AUS

GYTR GRT Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:41.057

13

Andrea Iannone

ITA

Team Go Eleven

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:41.077

14

Garrett Gerloff

USA

Bonovo Action BMW

BMW M 1000 RR

1:41.235

15

Andrea Locatelli

ITA

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:41.262

16

Bradley Ray

GBR

Motoxracing Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:41.405

17

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

ITA

Motocorsa Racing

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:41.460

18

Axel Bassani

ITA

Kawasaki Racing Team

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

1:41.468

19

Tito Rabat

ESP

Puccetti Racing

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

1:41.573

20

Philipp Oettl

GER

GMT94 Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:41.836

21

Hafizh Syahrin

MAS

JDT Racing Team

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:41.898

22

Ivo Lopes

POR

Petronas MIE Racing Team

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:43.155

23

Adam Norrodin

MAS

Petronas MIE Racing Team

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:43.191

Danilo Petrucci topped a relatively uneventful WorldSBK FP3 in Portimao, continuing his strong form from Friday. Similarly, Alvaro Bautista finished third, while Alex Lowes vaulted himself up into second place.

Toprak Razgatlioglu got a full session in, but was unable to go better than fourth; his BMW teammate Michael van der Mark rounded out the top five.

There was encouragement for Honda, with Iker Lecuona in sixth and Xavi Vierge 10th, while Jonathan Rea was the top-placed Yamaha in eighth place, just behind Nicolo Bulega.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
Results
1h ago
Portuguese World Superbike Superpole Results: Razgatlioglu on pole, 15 riders within a second
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jack Miller reveals personal impact of his MotoGP career slipping away
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
1h ago
Williams explain how sensitive car data tempted Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
BSB
Results
2h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Qualifying Results
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Thruxton, Qualifying, 10 August
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Thruxton, Qualifying, 10 August
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Doubt thrown on Pecco Bagnaia’s hope to enter Suzuka 8 Hours
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Eerie coincidence evokes memories of Michael Schumacher disqualification
Schumacher, Hill
Schumacher, Hill
WSBK
Results
4h ago
Portuguese World Superbike FP3 Results: Petrucci fastest in final practice
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
5h ago
Puccetti “99%” sure of one-bike Kawasaki WorldSBK 2025 entry
Tito Rabat, 2024 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Tito Rabat, 2024 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Honda backed for keeping faith in Joan Mir
Joan Mir
Joan Mir