Puccetti “99%” sure of one-bike Kawasaki WorldSBK 2025 entry

Following the announcement of his team as the official Kawasaki WorldSBK entry from 2025, Manuel Puccetti has offered clarifications regarding the setup of his new-look team.

Having signed Garrett Gerloff for the 2025 season, the single bike that Puccetti currently fields in WorldSBK is therefore taken for next year.

However, one question which arose from the announcement of Puccetti as the main Kawasaki team in WorldSBK was whether it will remain in its current form as a one-bike outfit, or if there is the possibility for the team to expand to two bikes.

Puccetti himself, though, is quite certain. “At the moment, one is fixed, 99 per cent it will only be one bike,” he said, “but this weekend with the top Japanese management from within Kawasaki Europe we will discuss the possibility of a second bike or not. Who knows, we will see, we will see. 99 per cent we will ride with one bike, but we will see.”

About the signing of Garrett Gerloff to lead his team’s 2025 effort, and of its ascension to the position of the official Kawasaki entry in WorldSBK, Puccetti said: “We are very happy about this news. We have worked 20 years with Kawasaki and now the time has arrived to represent this manufacturer in the two main classes (WorldSBK and WorldSSP) in the World Championship.

“Data we have had already, all this season as this year we ride with a complete factory bike and we have had all the data from Kawasaki, all the data every weekend to try and improve ourselves.”