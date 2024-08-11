Portuguese World Superbike: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Live updates from the Portuguese World Superbike Superpole Race.
After an 11th straight victory in Race 1 on Saturday, Toprak Razgatlioglu goes in search of a record 12th consecutive WorldSBK win in the Portuguese World Superbike Superpole Race.
Razgatlioglu wins! It's his 12th in succession, and now he has the record for consecutive wins all to himself. Petrucci takes second, and Lowes takes third after a last lap pass on van der Mark.
Onto the last lap and Razgatlioglu now leads by almost three seconds. But there are still five riders fighting for the last two podium positions.
Lowes goes wide at turn one on the penultimate lap, but only drops one position to van der Mark. Bulega now all over him as BMW currently holds a double podium.
Apart from Razgatlioglu, Bautista is the fastest rider on track at the moment. He's doing mid-1:40s, the riders ahead are all in the 1:41s with just over two laps to go.
Razgatlioglu now two seconds out front with three laps to go, as Bulega begins to pile the pressure on van der Mark for fourth.
Petrucci moves up to second at the halfway point, and Lowes is under pressure from van der Mark, too.
The battle for the podium is well and truly on. Lowes holds second and Petrucci third, with van der Mark just behind in fourth, but with five laps to go Bulega and Bautista still have time to get themselves in the mix.
With six laps to go, Razgatlioglu now leads Lowes by one second. That 12th straight win seems to be only minutes away.
Bautista up to sixth, passing Rea in turn six. Seven to go and Bautista has almost three seconds between himself and Razgatlioglu at the front.
Bulega fights back on Rea at turn five, and the six-times champion is in a Ducati sandwich now, with Bulega ahead in fifth and Bautista behind in seventh.
Rea's on the charge, he passes Nicolo Bulega at turn one beginning lap three.
Razgatlioglu goes third to first at turn one on lap two, pushing Petrucci back to third, as Lowes stays in second.
Behind Petrucci, Alex Lowes is second ahead of Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark. Another poor start for Bautista: he's ninth halfway round lap one.
It's lights out in Portugal! And it's Danilo Petrucci who makes the best start, and leads them through the first corners.
The warm-up lap is coming to an end now, and we're just about to get underway with the Superpole Race.
We're just under five minutes out now from the race start. One thing to watch out for here will be Alvaro Bautista's start - yesterday's was terrible, but he came back from 13th to second.
As in Race 1, Toprak Razgatlioglu starts from pole position for the Superpole Race. The Turkish rider is looking for his 12th consecutive race win in this race, which would give him the record for the most consecutive races in WorldSBK.
Welcome to live coverage of the WorldSBK Superpole Race from Portimao. We're just over 10 minutes away from the race start, scheduled for 14:45 local time.