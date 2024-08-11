Portuguese World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Razgatlioglu makes history
Results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the 2024 Portuguese World Superbike round.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Portuguese World Superbike round.
It was Razgatlioglu's 12th win in succession, an outright record in WorldSBK, and he was joined by Danilo Petrucci and Alex Lowes on the podium, Lowes having made a final lap pass on Michael van der Mark for third.
Another poor start for Alvaro Bautista saw him recovering from ninth this time, and he came back to sixth, finishing just behind van der Mark and Nicolo Bulega, who took fifth.
Adam Norrodin was declared unfit for Sunday's races, the Malaysian suffering with a migraine from Sunday morning
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Superpole Race Result | Rd 7/13
Pos
Rider
Nat.
WorldSBK Team
Superbike
Timing
1
Toprak Razgatlioglu
TUR
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
WIN
2
Danilo Petrucci
ITA
Barni Spark Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
2.980
3
Alex Lowes
GBR
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
3.251
4
Michael van der Mark
NED
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
3.272
5
Nicolo Bulega
ITA
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
3.563
6
Alvaro Bautista
ESP
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
3.729
7
Xavi Vierge
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
8.025
8
Dominique Aegerter
SUI
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
9.769
9
Andrea Iannone
ITA
Team Go Eleven
Ducati Panigale V4 R
9.823
10
Jonathan Rea
GBR
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
9.942
11
Garrett Gerloff
USA
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
10.081
12
Axel Bassani
ITA
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
10.944
13
Andrea Locatelli
ITA
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
12.835
14
Iker Lecuona
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
12.902
15
Remy Gardner
AUS
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
15.281
16
Tito Rabat
ESP
Puccetti Racing
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
15.470
17
Scott Redding
GBR
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
15.599
18
Bradley Ray
GBR
Motoxracing Yamaha
Yamaha R1
15.939
19
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
ITA
Motocorsa Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
18.419
20
Hafizh Syahrin
MAS
JDT Racing Team
Ducati Panigale V4 R
21.380
21
Philipp Oettl
GER
GMT94 Yamaha
Yamaha R1
21.643
22
Ivo Lopes
POR
Petronas MIE Racing Team
Honda CBR1000RR-R
32.605