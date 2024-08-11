Portuguese World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Razgatlioglu makes history

Results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the 2024 Portuguese World Superbike round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Portuguese World Superbike round.

It was Razgatlioglu's 12th win in succession, an outright record in WorldSBK, and he was joined by Danilo Petrucci and Alex Lowes on the podium, Lowes having made a final lap pass on Michael van der Mark for third.

Another poor start for Alvaro Bautista saw him recovering from ninth this time, and he came back to sixth, finishing just behind van der Mark and Nicolo Bulega, who took fifth.

Adam Norrodin was declared unfit for Sunday's races, the Malaysian suffering with a migraine from Sunday morning

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Superpole Race Result | Rd 7/13

Pos

Rider

Nat.

WorldSBK Team

Superbike

Timing

1

Toprak Razgatlioglu

TUR

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

BMW M 1000 RR

WIN

2

Danilo Petrucci

ITA

Barni Spark Racing

Ducati Panigale V4 R

2.980

3

Alex Lowes

GBR

Kawasaki Racing Team

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

3.251

4

Michael van der Mark

NED

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

BMW M 1000 RR

3.272

5

Nicolo Bulega

ITA

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ducati Panigale V4 R

3.563

6

Alvaro Bautista

ESP

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ducati Panigale V4 R

3.729

7

Xavi Vierge

ESP

Team HRC

Honda CBR1000RR-R

8.025

8

Dominique Aegerter

SUI

GYTR GRT Yamaha

Yamaha R1

9.769

9

Andrea Iannone

ITA

Team Go Eleven

Ducati Panigale V4 R

9.823

10

Jonathan Rea

GBR

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Yamaha R1

9.942

11

Garrett Gerloff

USA

Bonovo Action BMW

BMW M 1000 RR

10.081

12

Axel Bassani

ITA

Kawasaki Racing Team

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

10.944

13

Andrea Locatelli

ITA

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Yamaha R1

12.835

14

Iker Lecuona

ESP

Team HRC

Honda CBR1000RR-R

12.902

15

Remy Gardner

AUS

GYTR GRT Yamaha

Yamaha R1

15.281

16

Tito Rabat

ESP

Puccetti Racing

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

15.470

17

Scott Redding

GBR

Bonovo Action BMW

BMW M 1000 RR

15.599

18

Bradley Ray

GBR

Motoxracing Yamaha

Yamaha R1

15.939

19

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

ITA

Motocorsa Racing

Ducati Panigale V4 R

18.419

20

Hafizh Syahrin

MAS

JDT Racing Team

Ducati Panigale V4 R

21.380

21

Philipp Oettl

GER

GMT94 Yamaha

Yamaha R1

21.643

22

Ivo Lopes

POR

Petronas MIE Racing Team

Honda CBR1000RR-R

32.605

