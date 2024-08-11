Portuguese World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Razgatlioglu makes history

Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Portuguese World Superbike round.

It was Razgatlioglu's 12th win in succession, an outright record in WorldSBK, and he was joined by Danilo Petrucci and Alex Lowes on the podium, Lowes having made a final lap pass on Michael van der Mark for third.

Another poor start for Alvaro Bautista saw him recovering from ninth this time, and he came back to sixth, finishing just behind van der Mark and Nicolo Bulega, who took fifth.

Adam Norrodin was declared unfit for Sunday's races, the Malaysian suffering with a migraine from Sunday morning