Portuguese World Superbike Warm Up Results: Razgatlioglu fastest

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped WorldSBK Warm Up at the Portuguese World Superbike round, reaffirming his position at the front of the field ahead of today's two races.

Razgatlioglu was fastest by just under 0.2 seconds from Alex Lowes, while Nicolo Bulega rounded out the top three.

Race 1 podium finishers, Alvaro Bautista and Danilo Petrucci, were fifth and sixth-fastest respectively.