Portuguese World Superbike Warm Up Results: Razgatlioglu fastest
Results from the WorldSBK Warm Up session at the 2024 Portuguese World Superbike round.
Toprak Razgatlioglu topped WorldSBK Warm Up at the Portuguese World Superbike round, reaffirming his position at the front of the field ahead of today's two races.
Razgatlioglu was fastest by just under 0.2 seconds from Alex Lowes, while Nicolo Bulega rounded out the top three.
Race 1 podium finishers, Alvaro Bautista and Danilo Petrucci, were fifth and sixth-fastest respectively.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | WUP Result | Rd 7/13
Pos
Rider
Nat.
WorldSBK Team
Superbike
Timing
1
Toprak Razgatlioglu
TUR
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
1:40.116
2
Alex Lowes
GBR
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:40.313
3
Nicolo Bulega
ITA
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:40.460
4
Jonathan Rea
GBR
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:40.586
5
Alvaro Bautista
ESP
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:40.654
6
Danilo Petrucci
ITA
Barni Spark Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:40.658
7
Andrea Iannone
ITA
Team Go Eleven
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:40.686
8
Axel Bassani
ITA
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:40.757
9
Michael van der Mark
NED
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
1:40.809
10
Remy Gardner
AUS
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:40.827
11
Garrett Gerloff
USA
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
1:40.835
12
Andrea Locatelli
ITA
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:40.987
13
Scott Redding
GBR
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
1:41.077
14
Bradley Ray
GBR
Motoxracing Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.105
15
Xavi Vierge
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:41.184
16
Tito Rabat
ESP
Puccetti Racing
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:41.261
17
Iker Lecuona
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:41.314
18
Dominique Aegerter
SUI
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.434
19
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
ITA
Motocorsa Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:41.513
20
Philipp Oettl
GER
GMT94 Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:42.441
21
Hafizh Syahrin
MAS
JDT Racing Team
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:42.602
22
Ivo Lopes
POR
Petronas MIE Racing Team
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:42.856
23
Adam Norrodin
MAS
Petronas MIE Racing Team
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:44.800