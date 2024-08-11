Portuguese World Superbike Warm Up Results: Razgatlioglu fastest

Results from the WorldSBK Warm Up session at the 2024 Portuguese World Superbike round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped WorldSBK Warm Up at the Portuguese World Superbike round, reaffirming his position at the front of the field ahead of today's two races.

Razgatlioglu was fastest by just under 0.2 seconds from Alex Lowes, while Nicolo Bulega rounded out the top three.

Race 1 podium finishers, Alvaro Bautista and Danilo Petrucci, were fifth and sixth-fastest respectively.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | WUP Result | Rd 7/13

Pos

Rider

Nat.

WorldSBK Team

Superbike

Timing

1

Toprak Razgatlioglu

TUR

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

BMW M 1000 RR

1:40.116

2

Alex Lowes

GBR

Kawasaki Racing Team

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

1:40.313

3

Nicolo Bulega

ITA

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:40.460

4

Jonathan Rea

GBR

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:40.586

5

Alvaro Bautista

ESP

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:40.654

6

Danilo Petrucci

ITA

Barni Spark Racing

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:40.658

7

Andrea Iannone

ITA

Team Go Eleven

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:40.686

8

Axel Bassani

ITA

Kawasaki Racing Team

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

1:40.757

9

Michael van der Mark

NED

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

BMW M 1000 RR

1:40.809

10

Remy Gardner

AUS

GYTR GRT Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:40.827

11

Garrett Gerloff

USA

Bonovo Action BMW

BMW M 1000 RR

1:40.835

12

Andrea Locatelli

ITA

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:40.987

13

Scott Redding

GBR

Bonovo Action BMW

BMW M 1000 RR

1:41.077

14

Bradley Ray

GBR

Motoxracing Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:41.105

15

Xavi Vierge

ESP

Team HRC

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:41.184

16

Tito Rabat

ESP

Puccetti Racing

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

1:41.261

17

Iker Lecuona

ESP

Team HRC

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:41.314

18

Dominique Aegerter

SUI

GYTR GRT Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:41.434

19

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

ITA

Motocorsa Racing

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:41.513

20

Philipp Oettl

GER

GMT94 Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:42.441

21

Hafizh Syahrin

MAS

JDT Racing Team

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:42.602

22

Ivo Lopes

POR

Petronas MIE Racing Team

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:42.856

23

Adam Norrodin

MAS

Petronas MIE Racing Team

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:44.800

