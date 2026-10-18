Jerez WorldSBK LIVE: Superpole Race Updates

Live updates from the Superpole Race and Race 2 at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at Jerez, which is set to start with the Superpole Race at 10:10am UK time (11:10am local time).

Key Moments

Superpole Race starts at 10:10am UK time.

Nicolo Bulega starts his final day as a WorldSBK rider before moving to MotoGP

Nicolo Bulega won Race 1 ahead of Sam Lowes and Iker Lecuona

Alvaro Bautista aims to close out 2026 with a podium as his search for a seat in 2027 continues

Nicolo Bulega topped morning warm-up ahead of his final races as a WorldSBK rider, before joining the Valentino Rossi-owned VR46 team in MotoGP in 2027.

Aiming to stop Bulega from making it 32 wins out of 36 races in 2026 will be Sam Lowes, who split the factory Aruba.it Ducati rider in Race 1.

Lowes created a rare upset as he finished a comfortable second ahead of Iker Lecuona, who has so far struggled at Jerez.

Fourth went the way of Alvaro Bautista, who is still yet to find a seat for the 2027 campaign. Bautista passed team-mate Yari Montella for fourth place, although the pair made slight contact as part of their battle in Race 1.

Alex Lowes continued his trend of being the top non-Ducati rider this weekend, finishing fifth behind Bulega, Lowes, Lecuona and Montella during morning warm-up.