World Superbikes Jerez post-season test: Day 1 LIVE UPDATES!
Follow here for updates and lap times as 2025 WSBK testing begins
2024 Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 1
Two days after the World Superbike Championship crowned Toprak Razgatlioglu as champion at the season finale, testing for 2025 begins.
Bimota are in action ahead of their 2025 entry.
You can follow what happens here...
BMW are done for the day.
Test riders Sylvain Guintoli and Marcus Reiterberger were in action, using the 2025 engine.
They aren't expected to test tomorrow.
Alvaro Bautista has returned to the track after crashing earlier.
His best time remains 1'39.567s.
The session has resumed again now, and Bulega has increased his advantage at the top of the times to 1.425s over his teammate, Bautista. Vierge still third.
Here's a picture of the crash which brought out red flags.
There has been a red flag in Jerez after a crash for Alvaro Bautista.
The order remains:
- Bulega
- Bautista
- Vierge
The BMW test rider - and TNT Sports MotoGP broadcaster - is on track.
Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, Xavi Vierge, Tarran Mackenzie, Tetsuta Nagashima and Tommy Bridewell are on track in the opening minutes of the day.