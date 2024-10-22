2024 Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 1
Full results from the Jerez World Superbike test.
Nicolo Bulega tops the Jerez World Superbike first day.
The Italian topped the timesheet ahead of his factory Ducati teammate Alvaro Bautista who brought out the red flag in the morning when he crashed at turn two.
Garrett Gerloff made his Kawasaki debut today, as Florian Marino has given the Bimota KB998 its public test debut in Jerez.
Markus Reiterberger and Sylvain Guintoli were the only BMW riders present today, after Toprak Razgatlioglu returned to Turkey on Monday to celebrate his world title. BMW won't take part in day two at all, but van der Mark and Razgatlioglu will be in Aragon next week.
Tetsuta Nagashima and Tommy Bridewell were both on-track for Honda, along with Xavi Vierge, and Ryan Vickers completed his first WorldSBK test today.
2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results | Tuesday | 17:30
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega NB1
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.142
|2
|Nicolo Bulega NB2
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.166
|3
|Alvaro Bautista AB1
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.567
|4
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:39.650
|5
|Xavi Vierge XV2
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.971
|6
|Xavi Vierge XV3
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.010
|7
|Ryan Vickers RV2
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.922
|8
|Xavi Vierge XV1
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.945
|9
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.063
|10
|Markus Reiterberger MC1
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:41.088
|11
|Tetsuta Nagashima TN1
|JAP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.183
|12
|Markus Reiterberger MC2
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:41.298
|13
|TR Prometeo
|1:41.360
|14
|Florian Marino TR1
|FRA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:41.469
|15
|Tommy Bridewell TB1
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.614
|16
|Florian Marino TR2
|FRA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:41.673
|17
|Sylvain Guintoli SG1
|FRA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:41.806
|18
|Sylvain Guintoli SG2
|FRA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:42.458
