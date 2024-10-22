2024 Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 1

Full results from the Jerez World Superbike test.

Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega

Nicolo Bulega tops the Jerez World Superbike first day.

The Italian topped the timesheet ahead of his factory Ducati teammate Alvaro Bautista who brought out the red flag in the morning when he crashed at turn two. 

Garrett Gerloff made his Kawasaki debut today, as Florian Marino has given the Bimota KB998 its public test debut in Jerez.

Markus Reiterberger and Sylvain Guintoli were the only BMW riders present today, after Toprak Razgatlioglu returned to Turkey on Monday to celebrate his world title. BMW won't take part in day two at all, but van der Mark and Razgatlioglu will be in Aragon next week.

Tetsuta Nagashima and Tommy Bridewell were both on-track for Honda, along with Xavi Vierge, and Ryan Vickers completed his first WorldSBK test today.

2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results | Tuesday | 17:30

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo Bulega NB1ITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.142
2Nicolo Bulega NB2ITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.166
3Alvaro Bautista AB1ESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.567
4Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki Puccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:39.650
5Xavi Vierge XV2ESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.971
6Xavi Vierge XV3ESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.010
7Ryan Vickers RV2GBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.922
8Xavi Vierge XV1ESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.945
9Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.063
10Markus Reiterberger MC1GERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:41.088
11Tetsuta Nagashima TN1JAPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.183
12Markus Reiterberger MC2GERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:41.298
13TR Prometeo   1:41.360
14Florian Marino TR1FRABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:41.469
15Tommy Bridewell TB1GBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.614
16Florian Marino TR2FRABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:41.673
17Sylvain Guintoli SG1FRAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:41.806
18Sylvain Guintoli SG2FRAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:42.458

2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results | Tuesday | 13:00

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo Bulega NB1ITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.142
2Nicolo Bulega NB2ITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.397
3Alvaro Bautista AB1ESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.567
4Xavi Vierge XV2ESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.971
5Xavi Vierge XV3ESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.010
6Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki Puccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:40.201
7Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.063
8Markus Reiterberger MC1GERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:41.088
9Tetsuta Nagashima TN1JAPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.183
10Ryan Vickers RV2GBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.239
11Markus Reiterberger MC2GERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:41.298
12TR Prometeo   1:41.360
13Tommy Bridewell TB1GBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.614
14Florian MarinoFRABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:41.790
15Sylvain Guintoli SG1FRAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:41.806
16Sylvain Guintoli SG2FRAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:42.458

