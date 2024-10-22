2024 Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 1

Nicolo Bulega tops the Jerez World Superbike first day.

The Italian topped the timesheet ahead of his factory Ducati teammate Alvaro Bautista who brought out the red flag in the morning when he crashed at turn two.

Garrett Gerloff made his Kawasaki debut today, as Florian Marino has given the Bimota KB998 its public test debut in Jerez.

Markus Reiterberger and Sylvain Guintoli were the only BMW riders present today, after Toprak Razgatlioglu returned to Turkey on Monday to celebrate his world title. BMW won't take part in day two at all, but van der Mark and Razgatlioglu will be in Aragon next week.

Tetsuta Nagashima and Tommy Bridewell were both on-track for Honda, along with Xavi Vierge, and Ryan Vickers completed his first WorldSBK test today.

2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results | Tuesday | 17:30 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega NB1 ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.142 2 Nicolo Bulega NB2 ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:39.166 3 Alvaro Bautista AB1 ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:39.567 4 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki Puccetti Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:39.650 5 Xavi Vierge XV2 ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:39.971 6 Xavi Vierge XV3 ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.010 7 Ryan Vickers RV2 GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.922 8 Xavi Vierge XV1 ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.945 9 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.063 10 Markus Reiterberger MC1 GER ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:41.088 11 Tetsuta Nagashima TN1 JAP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.183 12 Markus Reiterberger MC2 GER ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:41.298 13 TR Prometeo 1:41.360 14 Florian Marino TR1 FRA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:41.469 15 Tommy Bridewell TB1 GBR Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.614 16 Florian Marino TR2 FRA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:41.673 17 Sylvain Guintoli SG1 FRA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:41.806 18 Sylvain Guintoli SG2 FRA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:42.458