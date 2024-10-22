Tommy Bridewell “disappointed” after crashing twice in WSBK wildcard

Tommy Bridewell’s wildcard round in the World Superbike Championship did not go to plan.

Days after missing out on retaining his British Superbike Championship at the hands of Kyle Ryde, Bridewell was back in action in Jerez on the world stage.

His run-out on the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP was predominantly to learn a different electronics package to his BSB bike, and to distribute the data to the manufacturer’s other riders.

Bridewell finished 20th in the Superpole race but crashed out early in Race 1 and Race 2.

“It’s been a bit of a frustrating weekend for sure, but I’ve kept my head down and just kept working with the team to get through our program,” he admitted.

“I’m happy with the progress that we made over the weekend but in truth I’m disappointed with the weekend and not finishing all three races.

“But look, we’ve learnt some new things as a team and improved the package a little bit more.

“The hard work isn’t over yet as we’ve got another couple of days testing this week.”

Bridewell is back on the Fireblade in Jerez for the two-day WSBK test on Tuesday and Wednesday, the first look towards the 2025 season.