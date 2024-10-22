Philipp Oettl confirms 2025 ride after losing WSBK place

Philipp Oettl will be back in the FIM Supersport World Championship in 2025.

He has signed for Feel Racing, who have rebranded from Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team.

The German will ride a Panigale V2.

Oettl is joining the team who won the past two riders' championships in the class.

He has spent three consecutive years in the World Superbike Championship riding Ducati and Yamaha machinery.

Prior to his three-year WSBK run, Oettl was in WorldSSP where he is now returning to.

He claimed four podiums in 15 races with the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing team in 2020, finishing third in the championship.

Oettl earned a WSBK move with Team Go Eleven but, this year, struggled with GMT94 Yamaha.

Oettl's best result was P14 in 2024.

“I'm very excited and grateful for the opportunity to ride in World Supersport with Feel Racing in 2025," said Oettl.

"I can’t wait to ride the bike in the first winter test with the team and work at the best to prepare the next season."