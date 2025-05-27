Toprak Razgatlioglu
WorldSBK Misano test LIVE UPDATES!

Live times and updates from the Misano World Superbikes test

The World Superbike Championship heads to Misano for the first of a two-day test.

Title rivals Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega are among the riders fine-tuning their machinery for the next part of the season.

The test runs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Follow below for live updates.

27 May 2025
11:36
Action resumes
11:18
Red flag

Michael van der Mark has crashed, bringing out a red flag.

He is back in the box.

11:08
11:07

Sam Lowes has improved his time to 1.33.671 and is second on the timesheet behind Razgatlioglu.

10:38
10:34
10:33
Sam Lowes issue

We had a red flag earlier due to a technical issue for Sam Lowes.

But he's alright and carrying on.

10:32
Andrea Iannone returns

Sporting protective equipment on his hurt foot, Andrea Iannone is out on track.

10:32
The 1.33 club

Razgatlioglu, Iker Lecuona, Alvaro Bautista and Sam Lowes have gone inside the 1.33 mark so far.

10:31
Toprak top of the timesheet

Toprak Razgatlioglu has lapped at 1.33.112, the best time of the morning so far.

