🟢 GREEN FLAG 🟢— WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) May 27, 2025
Action resumes at Misano, but the Italian weather seems to have other plans with thunder echoing in the distance 🌩️🌩️#WorldSBKpic.twitter.com/YKeSm8RnNO
WorldSBK Misano test LIVE UPDATES!
The World Superbike Championship heads to Misano for the first of a two-day test.
Title rivals Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega are among the riders fine-tuning their machinery for the next part of the season.
The test runs on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Follow below for live updates.
Michael van der Mark has crashed, bringing out a red flag.
He is back in the box.
1 HOUR TO GO and it’s Toprak on top! 💫— WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) May 27, 2025
A 1'33.112s puts @toprak_tr54 clear of the field, with @SamLowes_22 chasing at +0.505s and @19Bautista just behind 👀
Will anyone close the gap before time runs out? ⏳#WorldSBKpic.twitter.com/7klT68uZwi
Sam Lowes has improved his time to 1.33.671 and is second on the timesheet behind Razgatlioglu.
It's a Test Day in Misano!
Toprak Razgatlioglu just smashed into the 1:33s for the first time!
And now, back to the box —what a lap! 🔥#WorldSBKpic.twitter.com/P7vxjTJDCY
We had a red flag earlier due to a technical issue for Sam Lowes.
But he's alright and carrying on.
Sporting protective equipment on his hurt foot, Andrea Iannone is out on track.
Razgatlioglu, Iker Lecuona, Alvaro Bautista and Sam Lowes have gone inside the 1.33 mark so far.
Toprak Razgatlioglu has lapped at 1.33.112, the best time of the morning so far.