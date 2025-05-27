2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Tuesday) results

Results and timings from the WorldSBK test at Misano on Tuesday

Here are the results half-way through Tuesday at the World Superbike Championship test at Misano.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the timesheet at the midway point of Tuesday's running.

The reigning WorldSBK champion sat atop of the timesheet for most of the morning session.

Alvaro Bautista, Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, Iker Lecuona, Remy Gardner and Danilo Petrucci were the other riders to post a 1'33 lap.

The morning session had two red flags.

Sam Lowes and Michael van der Mark fell but, on both occasions, the rider was OK to continue.

The test continues on Tuesday afternoon. A second day of running is on Wednesday.

POS#RIDERBIKEBEST TIME 
 11Razgatlioglu ToprakBMW M1000RR1'33.034
 219Bautista AlvaroDucati Panigale V4R1'33.417
 314Lowes SamDucati Panigale V4R1'33.617
 422Lowes Alexbimota KB998 Rimini1'33.779
 57Lecuona IkerHonda CBR1000 RR-R1'33.866
 687Gardner RemyYamaha YZF R11'33.981
 79Petrucci DaniloDucati Panigale V4R1'33.988
 865Rea JonathanYamaha YZF R11'34.015
 947Bassani Axelbimota KB998 Rimini1'34.161
 1060van der Mark MichaelBMW M1000RR1'34.205
 1117Vickers RyanDucati Panigale V4R1'34.250
 1255Locatelli AndreaYamaha YZF R11'34.290
 1377Aegerter DominiqueYamaha YZF R11'34.387
 145Montella YariDucati Panigale V4R1'34.447
 15151Pirro MicheleDucati Panigale V4R1'34.574
 1631Gerloff GarrettKawasaki ZX-10RR1'34.669
 1729Iannone AndreaDucati Panigale V4R1'34.716
 18128Reiterberger MarkusBMW M1000RR1'35.953
 1912Fores Javibimota KB998 Rimini1'35.976
 2095Mackenzie TarranHonda CBR1000 RR-R1'36.043
 2154Pasini MattiaMoto21'36.248
 2246Bridewell ThomasHonda CBR1000 RR-R1'36.485
 23150Guintoli SylvainKawasaki ZX-10RR1'36.680
 24120O'Halloran JasonYamaha YZF R11'36.724
 2527Norrodin AdamHonda CBR1000 RR-R1'36.809
 2652Alcoba JeremyKawasaki ZX-6R 6361'37.612
 2751Masia JaumeDucati Panigale V21'37.790
 2853Debise ValentinDucati Panigale V21'37.818
 29165Oettl PhilippDucati Panigale V21'37.977
 3020Cardelus XaviDucati Panigale V21'38.003
 3133Montero EduardoDucati Panigale V21'41.497
 3211Bulega Nicolo
Ducati Panigale V4R
 
 3328van Straalen Glenn
Ducati Panigale V2
 
 34162Manzi Stefano
Yamaha YZF R1
 
James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

