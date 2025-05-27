2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Tuesday) results

Here are the results half-way through Tuesday at the World Superbike Championship test at Misano.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the timesheet at the midway point of Tuesday's running.

The reigning WorldSBK champion sat atop of the timesheet for most of the morning session.

Alvaro Bautista, Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, Iker Lecuona, Remy Gardner and Danilo Petrucci were the other riders to post a 1'33 lap.

The morning session had two red flags.

Sam Lowes and Michael van der Mark fell but, on both occasions, the rider was OK to continue.

The test continues on Tuesday afternoon. A second day of running is on Wednesday.