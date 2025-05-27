2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Tuesday) results
Results and timings from the WorldSBK test at Misano on Tuesday
Here are the results half-way through Tuesday at the World Superbike Championship test at Misano.
Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the timesheet at the midway point of Tuesday's running.
The reigning WorldSBK champion sat atop of the timesheet for most of the morning session.
Alvaro Bautista, Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, Iker Lecuona, Remy Gardner and Danilo Petrucci were the other riders to post a 1'33 lap.
The morning session had two red flags.
Sam Lowes and Michael van der Mark fell but, on both occasions, the rider was OK to continue.
The test continues on Tuesday afternoon. A second day of running is on Wednesday.
|POS
|#
|RIDER
|BIKE
|BEST TIME
|1
|1
|Razgatlioglu Toprak
|BMW M1000RR
|1'33.034
|2
|19
|Bautista Alvaro
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'33.417
|3
|14
|Lowes Sam
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'33.617
|4
|22
|Lowes Alex
|bimota KB998 Rimini
|1'33.779
|5
|7
|Lecuona Iker
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1'33.866
|6
|87
|Gardner Remy
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'33.981
|7
|9
|Petrucci Danilo
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'33.988
|8
|65
|Rea Jonathan
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'34.015
|9
|47
|Bassani Axel
|bimota KB998 Rimini
|1'34.161
|10
|60
|van der Mark Michael
|BMW M1000RR
|1'34.205
|11
|17
|Vickers Ryan
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'34.250
|12
|55
|Locatelli Andrea
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'34.290
|13
|77
|Aegerter Dominique
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'34.387
|14
|5
|Montella Yari
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'34.447
|15
|151
|Pirro Michele
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'34.574
|16
|31
|Gerloff Garrett
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1'34.669
|17
|29
|Iannone Andrea
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'34.716
|18
|128
|Reiterberger Markus
|BMW M1000RR
|1'35.953
|19
|12
|Fores Javi
|bimota KB998 Rimini
|1'35.976
|20
|95
|Mackenzie Tarran
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1'36.043
|21
|54
|Pasini Mattia
|Moto2
|1'36.248
|22
|46
|Bridewell Thomas
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1'36.485
|23
|150
|Guintoli Sylvain
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1'36.680
|24
|120
|O'Halloran Jason
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'36.724
|25
|27
|Norrodin Adam
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1'36.809
|26
|52
|Alcoba Jeremy
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1'37.612
|27
|51
|Masia Jaume
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1'37.790
|28
|53
|Debise Valentin
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1'37.818
|29
|165
|Oettl Philipp
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1'37.977
|30
|20
|Cardelus Xavi
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1'38.003
|31
|33
|Montero Eduardo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1'41.497
|32
|11
|Bulega Nicolo
Ducati Panigale V4R
|33
|28
|van Straalen Glenn
Ducati Panigale V2
|34
|162
|Manzi Stefano
Yamaha YZF R1
