Gino Rea’s family release update after Suzuka 8 Hours accident

The Instagram post confirms that the 32-year-old - who has raced in Moto2, World Supersport and BSB as well as EWC - sustained ‘serious head injuries’ and remains ‘under sedation to reduce swelling on his brain’.

The next CT scan will be taken on Wednesday and the family is confident that Rea ‘being so fit and healthy will help him to a Speedy-G recovery’:

'This post is made by Gino's immediate family.

'We couldn’t make a post earlier this is due to the Japanese culture as they do not release any news to media without the direct contact with the family first.

'We arrived in Japan on the 8th of August at 8 pm with many thanks to the EWC, FIM, Suzuka Circuit, British Consulate and TSR racing team for all the help in arranging emergency Visas for us.

'At 2.30pm We had the opportunity to see Gino so we now have confirmation from the doctor about his condition.

'Gino was admitted to the intensive care unit on Saturday 6th August following an accident in Free Practice 2. He was concussed and sustained serious head injuries, he also has injuries to his left clavicle. He is still under sedation to reduce swelling on his brain and to control his temperature, he is due for another CT scan on Wednesday for a re-evaluation of his condition.

'Thank you for the excellent work from the Suzuka Medics, Helicopter Crew and the Hospital staff.

'Gino is very strong minded, lives life to the full and gives 100% to any situation. With him being so fit and healthy it will help him to a Speedy-G recovery.

'Thanks for all the support and messages.

'We will keep you updated as soon as we have any new information.

'The Reas and Berdinis

'#keepfightingGino'