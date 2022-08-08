No updates have emerged from Japan, where Rea was hospitalised, since Saturday morning when Kyodo News Agency reported that he had fallen into a coma.

The British rider crashed his Honda during a practice session ahead of the Suzuka 8 Hours and was airlifted to hospital.

Rea’s crash came on the same part of the Suzuka circuit where Dajiro Kato died in 2003, causing the track to be dropped by MotoGP.

Riders from MotoGP and beyond have come together since Saturday morning to send prayers and well-wishes to Rea.

We are sending all our strength and support to Gino Rea right now



Keep fighting pic.twitter.com/uYp0ttVgRc — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) August 6, 2022