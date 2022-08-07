Versus Takumi Takahashi, Rea did indeed begin making in-roads into the lead, but his momentum would make him somewhat ragged while negotiating traffic with Rea’s awkward lunge up the inside of a backmarker at the Turn 12 flip-flop chicane resulting in a front-end fold that sent him and the bike skating down the escape road into the foam barriers.

Getting both himself and the bike up again, Rea resumed unscathed without even entering the pits but it was another 30secs lost to the front. Worse still, with Kawasaki needing a longer pit-stop next time around to check for damage, Haslam returned to the track in third and with Nagashima bearing down on him.

The Japanese subsequently passed with Haslam to put HRC a lap clear of KRT, a critical moment that neither Rea, Haslam nor Lowes could reverse.

Indeed, with that buffer in hand, Honda’s three riders began to manage the pace and focus on durability in the final couple of hours, even if at no stage did it look like it was on the edge in terms of performance.

As such, once it had succeeded in lapping the entire field, it was an untroubled run to the chequered flag, with Nagashima - in his first major race outing since the end of 2020 - give the honour of taking the bike across the line.

Completing a much-desired win for the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, it swelled Honda’s all-time record of 28 wins in 43 Suzuka 8 Hours events, even if this was its first since 2014.

While it was a third win for Takahashi, while Honda’s ‘new generation’ star of Lecuona had already proven himself on the WorldSBK stage, for Nagashima - now commentating for MotoGP on Japanese TV - it could see a revived career in the Superbike ranks.