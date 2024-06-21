Mia Rusthen to be transferred to hospital back home where treatment will continue

"She will continue to be monitored and treated" in Norway

Mia Rusthen
Mia Rusthen

Mia Rusthen is set to be moved to a hospital in her homeland where her recovery can continue.

Rusthen was hospitalised immediately after her fall in Saturday’s first-ever FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship race in Italy.

Six days later, WorldSBK provided an update: “Mia Rusthen’s condition remains stable and she will be transferred back on Saturday to a hospital in Norway where she will continue to be monitored and treated.”

Previously, Rusthen’s family members have delivered a heartfelt update on her condition.

It read: “We would like to thank you for the enormous consideration, support and love that has been sent to Mia and us after the accident during the first WC race in WorldWCR where Mia suffered a head injury.

“It is very warming and comforting. We are overwhelmed by how big a sport road racing is in large parts of the world, and how many thousands feel and follow Mia in this tough situation.

“Mia is still at the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital here in Italy and is being expertly treated by the hospital's trauma team.

“She has her loved ones around her and that is a strength for her and us as a family.

“Mia is still in a coma, but the doctors here report that she is fortunately out of danger, and she is stable with good vitals.

“Now they are working on a plan to transport her home to a hospital in Norway as soon as she is stable enough to be flown home.

“As far as the extent of the damage is concerned, it is too early to say anything concrete about it, but we hope her good physique and intense stubbornness will pull her through this as well.

“Sincerely, Mia's mum and dad, older sister and boyfriend.”

